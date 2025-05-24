Dockers crush Power but star defender faces AFL ban

Open Extended Reactions

Fremantle skipper Alex Pearce is facing the prospect of a multi-week suspension after clattering into Darcy Byrne-Jones during the Dockers' 49-point win over Port Adelaide at a wet and slippery Optus Stadium.

Luke Jackson starred in the ruck with 38 hitouts, 21 disposals and eight clearances to go with a goal from the pocket, while Murphy Reid kicked four majors as Fremantle stormed to the 15.10 (100) to 7.9 (51) victory in front of 40,466 fans on Saturday night.

But the biggest talking point of the night was the ugly second-quarter collision between Pearce and Byrne-Jones.

Byrne-Jones had his eyes on the ball and was running with the flight of the kick when Pearce charged in from the opposite direction.

Pearce initially looked like he was setting out to take a mark or produce a spoil, but he took his eyes off the ball at the last moment when he realised a collision was imminent.

Dockers captain Alex Pearce caught up in a push and shove with Port Adelaide players. Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Although the airborne Pearce didn't turn his body in a bumping motion, his left shoulder still thumped into the head of Byrne-Jones.

The incident sparked a mini melee as Port Adelaide players expressed their anger towards Pearce, with a groggy-looking Byrne-Jones helped off the ground and subbed out of the match with concussion.

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir held his head in his hands upon seeing the incident, and Pearce faces a nervous wait to see how the match review officer accesses the collision.

The Dockers' impressive display improved their season record to 6-5, while Port's finals hopes are looking dire at 4-7.