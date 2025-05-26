AFL Mid-Season Draft 2025: Top prospects, who will your club take?

Rohan Connolly and Rodney Eade aren't buying the outrage around the Lachie Schultz concussion saga, pushing back on the suggestion the Magpie's health and safety was ever compromised. (2:45)

The AFL mid-season draft is the only opportunity for clubs to add to their lists during the season. 2025's edition of the mid-season draft is set for a 6:30 p.m. AEST start on Wednesday night, with West Coast holding the first pick.

The mid-season draft has produced fantastic stories through the years, with clubs targeting both established state league stars and developing youngsters. The most recent success story came with the 19th and final pick in the 2024's mid-season draft when Collingwood gave Ned Long a lifeline. The inside midfielder tallied 29 disposals, 14 tackles, and 15 score involvements for the Pies on the weekend.

Only eight clubs currently carry selections into the mid-season draft, with the final draft order to be concluded on Tuesday. Carlton, Collingwood, Port Adelaide, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs have a list spot available, while North Melbourne and Gold Coast can make two picks.

With the first pick of the night West Coast has zeroed in on dashing defender Tom McCarthy out of Richmond's VFL side. The 190cm halfback is averaging 22 touches for a team that's churned out AFL talent including Sam Durham, Massimo D'Ambrosio and Sam Davidson in recent years. The 26-year-old has nominated under an 18-month contract, meaning the Eagles will sign McCarthy through to the end of 2026.

West Coast has also been linked to 21-year-old Peel defender Michael Sellwood and former Cat Brandan Parfitt, who has dominated for Perth, but are not expected to add another list spot on top of the one created by Dom Sheed's ACL injury. The Power and Dogs are looking at the strongly built Sellwood to add immediate depth in defence.

Essendon has copped a barrage of year-long casualties in Sam Draper, Nick Bryan, Tom Edwards and Lewis Hayes meaning the club carries four selections into Wednesday night - though aren't expected to use all four. With 36-year-old Todd Goldstein shouldering the ruck load since Anzac Day and Vigo Visentini developing at reserve level, the Dons have been linked to established talls.

Claremont's star ruckman Oliver Eastland is in heavy consideration, with the 27-year-old enjoying a monster 47-hitout, three-goal performance on the weekend. Fellow WAFL big man Lachie Blakiston has met with the club, while Brayden Crossley was unlucky to miss out on an SSP spot with the Dogs and will be a consideration for immediate ruck relief.

Soft tissue injuries Zach Reid and Kyle Langford during Dreamtime at the 'G may also see them look within the VFL program to fill gaps, with intercepting defender Will Hoare a smoky.

The club has reached out to the AFL for clarity on the rules around picking a mid-season draft player to make their debut in Brisbane on Thursday given the Dons will announce their 23 and emergencies before the draft starts on Wednesday night. Werribee tall Ryan Eyers has bolted into contention with one of the Bombers' picks - the 22-year-old has made a name for himself as a premier lockdown defender.

Collingwood is still holding out hope that 20-year-old key forward Archer May is available at their pick despite his rapid rise out West. The Subiaco tall has a burst of speed off the mark and craft at ground level, kicking 12 goals from six league games and impressing enough to garner multiple suitors including North Melbourne and Carlton.

Archer May didn't line up for Subiaco this weekend, a decent sign the key forward has an AFL guarantee in the mid-season draft.



The Pies may add another list spot with long-term injuries to Harvey Harrison and Reef McInness which could open the door for their VFL midfielder Josh Browne to join the main list. The hard-running Browne most recently had 22 disposals, nine tackles and kicked a goal against GWS.

One of the best stories to stem from Wednesday's draft may be Charlie McCartin, the middle brother of Paddy and Sydney's Tom who has risen from local football with Lorne to a starring role in defence for Geelong's VFL side. While only 193cm, McCartin has impressed with his aerial strength behind the ball. The 26-year-old didn't play football from 2017 until 2024 but is now an AFL chance.

The Dogs have been linked to a raft of small forwards given Cody Weightman's long-term layoff and Werribee's Zac Banch may be at the top of that list after kicking eight goals in his past five outings. Richmond's Massimo Raso and Sam Toner have had their moments this season and North Adelaide's Ewan Mackinlay continues to generate buzz.

Port Adelaide has had a close look at Jack Watkins in their SANFL affiliate after he trained on in pre-season, and Gold Coast has been strongly linked to high-flying utility Caleb Lewis out of Casey.

Rod Ali has been linked to the Bombers and Magpies but looms as a project player with an abundance of athleticism and toughness, and a third club could come calling for the injury-plagued Nathan Kreuger after putting together a strong 2025 campaign for Geelong VFL side up forward. Ruck-forward Floyd Burmeister is the best of the over-age prospects in the Coates Talent League and Gus Papal has put on intercepting masterclasses for Calder.

Clubs are expecting around 12 selections to be made on Wednesday night in the 2025 mid-season draft, with more spots to be opened up by the Tuesday deadline.

CURRENT MID-SEASON DRAFT ORDER:

Round 1

1. West Coast

2. North Melbourne

3. Port Adelaide

4. Carlton

5. Western Bulldogs

6. Essendon

7. Gold Coast

8. Collingwood

Round 2

9. North Melbourne

10. Essendon

11. Gold Coast

Round 3

12. Essendon

Round 4

13. Essendon