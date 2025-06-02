Could a mid-season trade period actually work in the AFL? The Red Time crew weigh up the pros and cons. (1:29)

Round 13 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a blockbuster clash between the Bulldogs and the Hawks. Then, on Friday evening, the Crows host the Lions at Adelaide Oval.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JUNE 5

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Bulldogs star Adam Treloar has trained fully since recovering from his latest calf setback and is in line to return to the senior side on Thursday night, while Sam Darcy is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury, but could still be a few weeks away if the Dogs take a more cautious approach. Meanwhile, Seamus Mitchell (35 disposals) and Henry Hustwaite (32) were standout performers in Box Hill's VFL loss and could be options if Sam Mitchell elects to make changes to an underperforming side.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 12 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.52, Hawks $2.50

FRIDAY, JUNE 6

Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: There's nothing to suggest Chris Fagan will be making any changes to the Lions' outfit, but Tom Doedee is continuing to work his way through the VFL, picking up 17 disposals and seven marks on the weekend as he presses his case for a first AFL game since 2023. Deven Robertson (31 disposals and six tackles) is also keeping the selection pressure on.

ESPN tip: Crows by 4 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.65, Lions $2.25

SATURDAY, JUNE 7

MCG, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Richmond is expected to welcome back Noah Balta after missing the past fortnight due to curfew. Meanwhile, the recently-omitted Ollie Florent (22 disposals and seven tackles) and Tom Hanily (three goals and seven marks) were two of the better performers in the Swans' disastrous VFL loss, as Dean Cox potentially looks for more options with his AFL side dwindling at 14th on the ladder.

ESPN tip: Swans by 24 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $2.80, Swans $1.43

GMHBA Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: There'll be a watch on Patrick Dangerfield this week as the Geelong veteran continues to recover and edge closer to a return after suffering a minor hamstring injury against the Power in Round 10.

ESPN tip: Cats by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.40, Suns $2.95

Manuka Oval, 7:35 pm [AEST]

Team news: In heartbreaking news for the Giants, Callun Ward suffered a serious knee injury against the Tigers and the signs don't look good, with scans to confirm the extent of the injury this week.

ESPN tip: Giants by 27 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.27, Power $3.75

SUNDAY, JUNE 8

Hands Oval, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Kangaroos by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $1.60, Eagles $2.35

MCG, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Blues by 12 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.45, Bombers $2.75

MONDAY, JUNE 9

MCG, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Craig McRae will need to make at least one change after Patrick Lipinski entered concussion protocols following a contest with Hawthorn's Lloyd Meek. Important trio Dan McStay, Jordan De Goey, and Brayden Maynard could all be in the mix after injury setbacks, while Tom Mitchell (29 disposals and nine clearances) continues to build up his match fitness in the VFL and could also have his hand up for selection.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 18 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $3.80, Magpies $1.25