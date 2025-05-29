Eagles welcome two mid-season reinforcements

Could a mid-season trade period actually work in the AFL? The Red Time crew weigh up the pros and cons. (1:29)

West Coast's mid-season reinforcements could be thrust into AFL action in the coming weeks and they're also being encouraged to let loose on the waves in Perth.

The Eagles used pick No.1 in the mid-season rookie draft to snare late bloomer Tom McCarthy, who was playing division-two football for Highett in the Southern Football Netball League before joining Richmond's VFL program last year.

West Coast were initially planning on having only one pick in the draft, but Jake Waterman's season-ending shoulder injury meant they were able to add South Australian Jacob Newton as well.

Tom McCarthy in action for Richmond VFL. Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

McCarthy will line up for West Coast's WAFL side this Saturday and a strong performance there could land him a senior call-up as early as next week.

Newton is nursing a minor quad injury that will keep him out of action this week, but there's hope he will be able to replenish West Coast's battered stocks in the near future.

The Eagles have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks.

Jeremy McGovern's career could be over due to concussion, Waterman will undergo season-ending surgery this week while Jamie Cripps (knee) and Matt Owies (calf) will be sidelined for at least three more weeks.

Star midfielder Elliot Yeo, who is yet to play this season due to a serious ankle injury that required surgery, is still 5-6 weeks away from resuming, while Dom Sheed suffered a season-ending knee injury during the summer.

Newton loves surfing -- a sport that comes with huge risks for professional athletes.

GWS captain Toby Greene almost drowned last year while attempting to paddle out across a dangerous reef section in Bali, while Kangaroos defender Griffin Logue and former Demons skipper Nathan Jones suffered cut foots while surfing.

But McQualter doesn't want his players to live in a bubble and is encouraging Newton - or anyone else for that matter - to jump on a surfboard.

"We encourage that, it's good," McQualter said.

"I was speaking to Crippa yesterday, he told me he used to surf a lot when he was younger and it was the fittest he'd ever been.

"So we might have to get a few more of our boys to start surfing."

West Coast were interested in snaring Newton during last year's national draft, but they decided against it after the 18-year-old was struck down by a foot injury.

McQualter is flagging a role up forward for Newton with a possible move into the midfield down the track.

McCarthy, 24, is set to play across half-back with some stints in the midfield.

"When you watch him play, you see his speed, he's a beautiful kick, and he also has some really good hands as well," McQualter said of McCarthy.