AFLW players have called for "greater ambition" from league headquarters, expressing dismay at a lack of opportunities to play at premier stadiums next season.

The playing cohort has welcomed a return to traditional timeslots for the women's competition, with unpopular mid-week matches dropped in the 2025 fixture, which was released by the AFL on Friday.

Three rounds will feature Thursday night matches, including the Carlton-Collingwood and West Coast-Gold Coast encounters to open the new season on August 14.

But the AFL Players Association (AFLPA) said requests for more double-headers with men's matches and games at "Category One" venues had fallen on deaf ears.

There will be no double-headers, despite the AFLW season starting during the AFL home-and-away campaign for the first time.

It will coincide with the final two rounds of the men's competition.

Geelong's GMHBA Stadium and Gold Coast's People First Stadium are the only regular AFL venues where AFLW matches will be played.

None have been scheduled at major venues in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth or Adelaide.

General Manager of AFLW, Emma Moore, announced the fixture would be released in May. It took until the final day. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"We acknowledge the positive shift to traditional timeslots, as well as the addition of multiple Thursday night matches," AFLPA interim chief executive Ben Smith said in a statement provided to AAP.

"But we provided the AFL with a submission, based on player feedback, on a number of fixture considerations, which included more matches at Category One venues and the opportunity to play some double-headers during the crossover period between the women's and men's competitions.

"Unfortunately, neither of these will be delivered again this season.

"Now is the time for greater ambition in the game and we will continue to work with the industry to evolve these opportunities."

The fixture has been partially based on last season's ladder, divided into three groups of six, and is weighted towards ensuring more match-ups within each group.

North Melbourne will launch their premiership defence away to Geelong, before unfurling their first AFLW flag at Arden Street Oval in a round-two clash with Port Adelaide.

Also in round one, old rivals Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs will do battle for the Hampson-Hardeman Cup, and GWS host Essendon in the first meeting between the sides.

The Kangaroos will meet Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena in round five, in their first encounter since last season's breakthrough grand-final triumph under Darren Crocker.

Intrastate rivalries are littered throughout the fixture, starting in round five when Fremantle host West Coast at the port.

Sydney and GWS clash in round six, Gold Coast take on Brisbane in round eight, and Adelaide do battle with Port Adelaide in round 11.

AFLW's two major themed rounds will both be played over two weeks: Indigenous Round in rounds three and four, and Pride Round across rounds nine and 10.

AFL fixtures boss Josh Bowler said the league was looking to celebrate iconic moments, grow rivalries and create traditions in the women's competition.

"It is important to recognise the moments and match-ups in the game that have helped shape the league so far, while also nurturing the emerging rivalries and making it easy and accessible for fans to attend," Bowler said.

The schedule for the final round of the AFLW home-and-away season has been left floating, to be confirmed closer to the date.

Hosting rights for the grand final on November 29 will fall to the highest-ranked preliminary final winner.