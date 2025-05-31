Bolton shines as Dockers rain on Suns' parade

Open Extended Reactions

Fremantle star Shai Bolton kicked three goals to get one over former mentor Damien Hardwick, inspiring his side to a hard-fought 11-point win against fast-finishing Gold Coast.

Bolton showcased his elite talent in wet and wild conditions, leading the Dockers to a precious 11.9 (75) to 9.10 (64) victory at People First Stadium on Saturday.

Highlighted as Fremantle's "barometer" by ex-Richmond boss Hardwick in the build-up to the game, Bolton shone in the front half with 20 disposals.

But his late tackle on Nick Holman was every bit as important, directly leading to Jye Amiss's match-sealing goal in the final 30 seconds.

Shai Bolton was a class above in the wet. Photo by Matt Roberts/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The Dockers had led by a game-high 20 points in the final quarter, but saw the lead trimmed to five as Gold Coast gave them a huge scare.

A third straight victory put the Dockers (7-5) into the top eight, while the Suns (8-3) suffered just their third loss of the season and first on home turf.

Caleb Serong (27 disposals, six clearances) and stand-in captain Andrew Brayshaw (30, five) were important for Fremantle, and Patrick Voss stood tall in attack with a career-best three goals and eight tackles.

Luke Jackson (27 disposals, 20 hit-outs) was influential as a ruckman, and Jordan Clark (30 touches) was composed in defence.