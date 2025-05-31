Crows serve up 90-point demolition of hapless Swans

Open Extended Reactions

A red-hot Adelaide have asserted their AFL premiership credentials with a 90-point demolition job over Sydney.

On a night celebrating the famed Bloods culture, the Crows mauled last year's beaten grand finalists, slamming through 12 unanswered goals on their way to a 21.5 (131) to 5.11 (41) victory at the SCG on Saturday.

Adelaide rise to third (8-4) on the ladder after holding the Swans to one goal at halftime.

The Crows enjoyed even contributions across all lines, with goal-kicking responsibilities shared among 14 players.

Riley Thilthorpe of the Crows celebrates a goal against the Swans. Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Josh Rachele and Ben Keays kicked three goals, with Alex Neal-Bullen (25 disposals) and Josh Worrell (24) getting plenty of the ball.

Meanwhile, Sydney are left languishing in 14th (4-8) after falling short of emulating the Bloods ethos that in 2005 netted the club's first premiership in 72 years.

The 2005 winning team did a lap of honour at halftime to mark 20 years since their breakthrough, with legend Adam Goodes among the honorees, and powerhouse forward Barry Hall also present at the coin toss.