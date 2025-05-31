Wounded Ward fires up GWS for comeback AFL win

Open Extended Reactions

Callan Ward has added to his legend after what shapes as a career-ending knee injury as GWS roared back to beat Richmond by three points in a dramatic AFL clash.

Ward was in tears after a suspected ACL tear in the first quarter on Saturday at Engie Stadium, then addressed his teammates on crutches at three-quarter time.

The Giants duly kicked the only five goals of the last quarter and won 12.8 (80) to 10.17 (77) to stay in the top eight.

Ward signed on for another season this year, hoping to win an elusive premiership, and is living apart from his family, who have moved to Melbourne.

Callan Ward of the Giants leaves the field after injuring his knee. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

If the 35-year-old has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee, it will effectively end his career.

"It feels like a bad one, an ACL. Initially I was probably in shock, but now I'm alright, there's a lot worse going on than me hurting my knee," Ward told Fox Footy at three-quarter time.

"It was a change of direction, like a typical ACL."

Teammate Tom Green said Ward had spoken to them about playing reliable football after three below-par quarters.

"Someone who lives and breathes our club, it's hard not to get up for him in the last when it looks like things aren't going to be great - it was good to hear from him," Green said.

Ward limped off in the first quarter and soon after, the Tigers started a deluge of goals that threatened to shut out the match.

But in the end they were undone by inaccuracy in front of goal.

The Giants were behind from 10 minutes in the first term until 25 minutes into the last, when Callum Brown kicked his third goal.

Midfielders Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper and Dion Prestia - playing his first game this season - were outstanding for Richmond, while half-back Lachie Ash kept GWS in the game.

Aaron Cadman of the Giants celebrates a goal in the win over the Tigers. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

A long goal to Taranto after the quarter-time siren capped his outstanding start and the Tigers had burst to a 28-point lead.

Their 6.5 was the best first quarter under coach Adem Yze and his counterpart Adam Kingsley was furious.

The Tigers were mauling GWS in contested possessions and looked set to put them out of the game.

But Richmond kicked a wasteful 1.6 in the second term as the Giants came off the canvas with two goals.

Another two goals to one early in the third quarter brought GWS to within 19 points, before Richmond kicked clear again and were 34 up as they continued to dominate clearances.

Again, Richmond's inaccuracy kept GWS in the contest as the Tigers led by 28 at the last break.

There were emotional scenes in the first term when Ward needed help from trainers to limp from the field.

The home fans warmly applauded one of their favourite players, and fellow veteran Giant Lachie Whitfield hugged Ward before he was helped to the rooms.

Ward had contested a mark on the outer wing with opponent Hugo Ralphsmith, then the ball went to ground.

The Giants veteran's right leg pivoted as he tried to tackle Ralphsmith and he collapsed in agony.

Ward was one of the Giants' first co-captains when they joined the AFL in 2012 and he has played 327 games - 60 for the Western Bulldogs and 267 for GWS.

An ACL tear in his left knee ruined Ward's 2019 season, meaning he missed their only grand final so far, which they lost to the Tigers.