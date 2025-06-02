Expert tips, best tips for Round 13 of the AFL

Could a mid-season trade period actually work in the AFL? The Red Time crew weigh up the pros and cons. (1:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 13 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The round begins on Thursday night at Marvel Stadium, where Hawthorn will be looking to find their 'Hollywood' form against a strong Western Bulldogs outfit, rested from their week off. Can the Hawks find their mojo? Or will the Dogs contribute to their slide?

On Friday, fans are treated to what looks to be a finals rehearsal at Adelaide Oval when the Crows and Lions square off. Adelaide is coming off a very convincing win over the Swans, while Brisbane just scraped home against the Bombers.

Round 13 also features a clash between Richmond and Sydney at the MCG. Can a 90-point loss at home the week before motivate the Swans enough to get a win over a young Tigers outfit, or, to quote Wayne Milera, will they still be in a "bit of a rabble" on game day?

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 74

Certainty and why: I've hated what I've seen from the Hawks in recent weeks and a rested, red-hot Bulldogs outfit is sure to hand them another loss.

Upset and why: Not sure I'm brave enough to pick it, but do not be surprised if the Tigers upset the struggling Swans at the MCG.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. Sydney

Geelong vs. Gold Coast

GWS vs. Port Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. West Coast

Carlton vs. Essendon

Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Matt Walsh

Season total: 69

Certainty and why: GWS will beat the Power, who look like a bottom two team in some aspects.

Upset and why: Haven't backed an upset this week, but, boy, the Tigers are a chance against the Swans.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. Sydney

Geelong vs. Gold Coast

GWS vs. Port Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. West Coast

Carlton vs. Essendon

Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 72

Certainty and why: This might be the toughest week of the season to be 'certain' of any tip, but I'm expecting Collingwood to be too good for Melbourne.

Upset and why: Richmond should have beaten the Giants last week and on form should be able to compete with the Swans. A win at the 'G wouldn't shock.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. Sydney

Geelong vs. Gold Coast

GWS vs. Port Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. West Coast

Carlton vs. Essendon

Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 71

Certainty and why: The Power will struggle to score enough against a strong Giants defense.

Upset and why: It pains me to say, but I think the Bombers are playing with a bit more confidence than the Blues at the moment.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. Sydney

Geelong vs. Gold Coast

GWS vs. Port Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. West Coast

Carlton vs. Essendon

Melbourne vs. Collingwood