Expert tips, best tips for Round 14 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 14 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!
Round 14 gets underway with St Kilda taking on the Bulldogs on Thursday night, but is headlined by Hawthorn and Adelaide's clash on Friday, and the early Brisbane-GWS game on Saturday.
Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.
EXPERT TIPS:
Jake Michaels
Season total: 80
Certainty and why: Essendon doesn't beat good teams and they're not about to start this weekend against Geelong.
Upset and why: The odds could change at any moment, but as I write this the Crows are outsiders to knock off the Hawks. This game is as 50-50 as they come and nobody would be surprised if Adelaide banked the four points.
Tips for the week:
St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn vs. Adelaide
Brisbane vs. GWS
Essendon vs. Geelong
North Melbourne vs. Fremantle
Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne
West Coast vs. Carlton
Matt Walsh
Season total: 75
Certainty and why: Freo at home against the Kangas for me.
Upset and why: Crows are outsiders against the Hawks. If they're legit, they'll beat Hawthorn.
Tips for the week:
St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn vs. Adelaide
Brisbane vs. GWS
Essendon vs. Geelong
North Melbourne vs. Fremantle
Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne
West Coast vs. Carlton
Jarryd Barca
Season total: 77
Certainty and why: A bit boring, these answers, but I am expecting Freo and Carlton to win really, really comfortably.
Upset and why: I've gone with the Hawks, but their match against the Crows is a genuine flip of the coin. Feel free to go either way.
Tips for the week:
St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn vs. Adelaide
Brisbane vs. GWS
Essendon vs. Geelong
North Melbourne vs. Fremantle
Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne
West Coast vs. Carlton
Christian Joly (Champion Data)
Season total: 76
Certainty and why: The Blues have won the last five games against these two by an average of 76 points, should win this one pretty easily as well.
Upset and why: While the Crows are only slight underdogs, they are the more in-form side between these two at the moment.
Tips for the week:
St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn vs. Adelaide
Brisbane vs. GWS
Essendon vs. Geelong
North Melbourne vs. Fremantle
Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne
West Coast vs. Carlton