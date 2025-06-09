Expert tips, best tips for Round 14 of the AFL

The Red Time crew back Wayne Milera's honesty after his "rabble" comments and argue the AFL needs more authentic voices like his, not fewer. (2:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 14 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Round 14 gets underway with St Kilda taking on the Bulldogs on Thursday night, but is headlined by Hawthorn and Adelaide's clash on Friday, and the early Brisbane-GWS game on Saturday.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 80

Certainty and why: Essendon doesn't beat good teams and they're not about to start this weekend against Geelong.

Upset and why: The odds could change at any moment, but as I write this the Crows are outsiders to knock off the Hawks. This game is as 50-50 as they come and nobody would be surprised if Adelaide banked the four points.

Tips for the week:

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide

Brisbane vs. GWS

Essendon vs. Geelong

North Melbourne vs. Fremantle

Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. Carlton

Matt Walsh

Season total: 75

Certainty and why: Freo at home against the Kangas for me.

Upset and why: Crows are outsiders against the Hawks. If they're legit, they'll beat Hawthorn.

Tips for the week:

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide

Brisbane vs. GWS

Essendon vs. Geelong

North Melbourne vs. Fremantle

Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. Carlton

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 77

Certainty and why: A bit boring, these answers, but I am expecting Freo and Carlton to win really, really comfortably.

Upset and why: I've gone with the Hawks, but their match against the Crows is a genuine flip of the coin. Feel free to go either way.

Tips for the week:

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide

Brisbane vs. GWS

Essendon vs. Geelong

North Melbourne vs. Fremantle

Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. Carlton

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 76

Certainty and why: The Blues have won the last five games against these two by an average of 76 points, should win this one pretty easily as well.

Upset and why: While the Crows are only slight underdogs, they are the more in-form side between these two at the moment.

Tips for the week:

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide

Brisbane vs. GWS

Essendon vs. Geelong

North Melbourne vs. Fremantle

Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. Carlton