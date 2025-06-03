The ESPN Footy Podcast crew look at Sydney's poor form under Dean Cox and ask what exactly has gone wrong this season for last year's Grand Finalists. (2:22)

Hawthorn captain James Sicily will be sidelined for at least two AFL games after the Hawks confirmed rumours he's been nursing an injury.

Sicily will miss crunch games against fellow finals aspirants the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide because of a hip/abdominal injury.

The Hawks have a bye following their June 13 clash against the Crows.

Speculation about Sicily carrying an injury has swirled for weeks but coach Sam Mitchell was dismissive, saying last week there was nothing wrong with his captain.

Hawthorn's head doctor Liam West said on Tuesday that Sicily's injury was never previously bad enough to rule him out of playing.

Hawthorn captain James Sicily is out with a hip/abdominal injury. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Unfortunately James's injury has flared up post the Collingwood game on Friday night after showing improvement in the weeks prior," West said.

"Having played every game this season, we were always looking to give James an extended break around the bye so we've decided to bring this forward."

Meanwhile, Port Adelaide recruit Jack Lukosius has suffered a fresh setback but the Power expect at least four other players to soon be cleared from their injury list.

Lukosius, who Port secured from Gold Coast in last year's trade period, sustained a fractured kneecap in a round-two fixture against Richmond.

But just as the 24-year-old was completing his recovery, Lukosius reported a back issue which will sideline him for another two to three weeks.

Lukosius's absence comes as the Power, struggling in 15th spot on the ladder, expect a batch of players to be available for Saturday night's clash against GWS in Canberra.

Veteran Darcy Byrne-Jones has overcome the concussion which sidelined him from Port's last game and will return to training on Wednesday while defenders Kane Farrell, Josh Sinn and Esava Ratugolea trained fully last weekend.

Farrell, who has been missing since round 10 because of a knee injury, Sinn (hip) and Ratugolea (hamstring) are tipped to pass fitness tests this week and be available for selection.

But midfielder Jason Horne-Francis will miss a second consecutive game because of a hamstring strain, with the Power expecting him to return in round 14.