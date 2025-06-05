Bitter rivals Carlton and Essendon are far more similar than you may think

Open Extended Reactions

Monday is the 11th edition of the Big Freeze, the annual fundraiser and AFL clash between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG.

Carlton and Essendon will have, by then, done battle the previous evening for a third year in a row. But while this is a tradition a lot newer, the Big Freeze tag for the Blues up against the Bombers is perhaps even more appropriate.

If ever there were two clubs for whom winter's chill had blown bitterly cold not just for a year or two but virtually the entirety of the current century, it's these two. If it's not misery delivered through abject failure, it's the sting of unfulfilled expectations. Again. And again.

Last year, for example, when Essendon and Carlton met the evening before the King's Birthday public holiday, the two clubs were on a rare high, jousting for second spot on the ladder.

And this time? The Blues are 13th, with just four wins from 11 games, and ready to be consumed by another round of hand-wringing, should they drop this one to a bitter foe. The Bombers, having commenced on an officially-sanctioned rebuild, are 10th, their 18-point defeat against Brisbane last week arguably a better performance than any of their six wins.

False dawns are something with which either club has become achingly familiar over the past couple of decades, but particularly the last few years.

For Carlton, that mirage came over the back half of 2023, kick-started, perhaps not coincidentally, but a bad loss in this very same fixture, which left it a dismal 15th on the ladder.

From there, the Blues got on a major roll, winning nine games straight, knocking over Sydney and Melbourne in thrilling finals victories, even leading Brisbane by five goals in a preliminary final at the Gabba.

Since then, including that narrow loss, Carlton has gone at less than 50 per cent, with a 17-19 win-loss record, widespread conjecture about whether coach Michael Voss was maximising the senior list's talent gradually having given way to the perhaps more unpalatable suggestion the list simply just isn't that good.

Essendon, in its third year under Brad Scott, meanwhile, has finally bitten the bullet and publicly acknowledged that its list was even further off the pace than Carlton's, despite a couple of mid-season mirages in Scott's first two seasons, when each time, buoyed by a favourable draw, the Dons got to the midway point with eight or more wins.