Ken Hinkley says he'll never give up as Port Adelaide coach, refuting rumours he will stand down if the club can't reach this year's AFL finals.

Hinkley, in his 13th and final year as Power coach, will hand over to long-time assistant Josh Carr at season's end.

The Power languish in 15th spot with four wins and seven losses ahead of Saturday night's clash against GWS in Canberra.

Port return to action after a mid-season bye with Hinkley dismissing reports he'd step down early if the Power were out of finals contention.

2025 will be Ken Hinkley's last season as power coach. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"Why would you think I would be any different than what I was at the start of the year?" Hinkley told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked if nothing has changed since then, he replied: "Not from my point of view.

"I'll be really strong on this: lots of things get reported that are actually unfactual - that's one of them.

"You don't need to double-check.

"My commitment was to fulfil my obligation through the rest of this year to give the club the best position it can possibly be in for the next 12 months after that - but not before then.

"My focus is strongly on playing GWS and winning that game of football to keep ourselves, really, as much as we possibly can, keep ourselves going in this season.

"And we'll never give up on the chase. And I, I won't give up."

Hinkley used the bye for a deep-dive into Port's problems in a season including the two biggest defeats in his tenure.

"There's some clear and obvious answers to our contest and our efficiency and bits and pieces of our game," he said.

"Everyone looks at the stats, that's the one thing you get to look at outside - we get to look at a little bit more detail than that.

"But we know and understand the challenges around some of those key areas."

Hinkley has taken Port to the finals seven times in his 12 completed seasons, including being losing preliminary finalists last year.

"I've never been lacking of confidence," he said.

"And as a footy club, we've always been aggressive enough to back ourselves in and go after it.

"I'm really confident around what we can deliver on.

"And hopefully that starts with some personnel that helps and comes back into the team as well."

Hinkley expected veteran Darcy Byrne-Jones (concussion), Kane Farrell (knee), Esava Ratugolea (hamstring) and Josh Sinn (hip) to push for selection against the Giants.

But influential midfielder Jason Horne-Francis (hamstring) has been ruled for another week.