Hawks out-tackle Bulldogs for badly needed win

Hawthorn have brought back Operation Tackle for a badly needed 22-point AFL win over the Western Bulldogs.

Mired in a three-game losing streak and with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on hand for support, the Hawks out-pressured the Bulldogs on Thursday night at Marvel Stadium and won 12.9 (81) to 8.11 (59).

The Hawks improved to an 8-5 record, while the Bulldogs are 6-6 and have only won one out of seven this season against top-eight teams.

Legendary Hawthorn coach Allan Jeans christened Operation Tackle in the 1980s as a key focus for his players.

Asked what the focus would be ahead of this match, current coach Sam Mitchell called for increased pressure and his men delivered.

After only registering a combined 74 tackles in their previous two games, the Hawks racked up 82 to 73 against the Bulldogs .

Small forward Jack Ginnivan sealed the win early in the last term when he beat two opponents and was able to run into an open goal.

Lachlan McNeil of the Bulldogs is tackled by Harry Morrison of the Hawks Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Always happy in the spotlight - and always ready to annoy opposition fans - Ginnivan "showed the ball" before kicking his second goal.

Mabior Chol led the way with four goals and Josh Ward and Jai Newcombe were excellent in the midfield, with Josh Weddle and Josh Battle impressive down back.

Adding to the Bulldogs' problems, midfielder Adam Treloar was hurt in the first term on his return from injury.

Ginnivan kicked the first goal of the game from a free in the opening minute and they bolted clear.

Hawthorn booted five majors to one in the first quarter for a 25-point lead and the Bulldogs looked rusty coming out of their mid-season bye.

Turnovers proved costly for the Dogs as they tried to fight back - a poor kick from Lachlan McNeil gifted Chol his third goal in the third quarter.

Then Chol was given a mark he really didn't control and he kicked his fourth, giving the Hawks a game-high lead of 28 points.

But the last two goals of the term meant the Bulldogs were only 16 points behind and still well in the contest.

Jarman Impey kicked his first goal of the season and then Ginnivan kicked his second to ice the contest.

Dogs captain Marcus Bontempelli had a team-high nine clearances, while fellow onballer Ed Richards continued his strong form this season.