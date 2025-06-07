Stengle strikes killer blows as Cats sink Suns in wet

Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Stengle was the difference with four priceless goals as Geelong leapfrogged Gold Coast into the AFL's top four with a hard-fought 24-point win.

Small forward Stengle was the only multiple goal-kicker in the Cats' dour 9.7 (61) to 5.7 (37) victory at a rain-soaked GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

Geelong never trailed and improved their record to 9-4 with a fourth straight win, while Gold Coast slipped to 8-4 with a second successive defeat.

It was also the Suns' ninth loss in as many visits to Geelong's Kardinia Park base -- eight of those against the Cats -- since their AFL inception in 2011.

Geelong speedster Max Holmes (40 disposals, 10 clearances) starred in the absence of midfield partner Bailey Smith, who failed a late fitness test on his tight hamstring.

Tyson Stengle celebrates a goal for the Cats. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Stengle slotted four majors from 11 disposals, while Shaun Mannagh (23 touches) and Gryan Miers (26) were busy.

Tom Atkins (23 disposals, eight clearances) was involved in a tough battle with Gold Coast midfielder Matt Rowell (24, 10), and Mark O'Connor (21, seven) did well opposed to Suns skipper Noah Anderson (19, 10).

Anderson was crunched in a heavy fourth-quarter bump from Tom Stewart (26 disposals) and his head hit the turf after the contact in an incident that will be scrutinised by the AFL match review officer.

Play was held up for about one minute before Anderson eventually jogged off the ground and was assessed for damage to his ribs and chest, before being taken down to the change-room.

AFL great Gary Ablett Jr was among the 29,502 fans on hand to watch his two former clubs do battle, and witnessed a scrappy, stoppage-heavy contest.

In difficult conditions, Gold Coast were held goalless in an opening quarter for the first time in coach Damien Hardwick's 35-game tenure.

But they were only 12 points in arrears at the first break and kicked three of the next four goals to draw level before halftime.

Two of those -- plus one for the Cats -- came directly from free kicks as local fans voiced their displeasure.

Geelong lost key forward Shannon Neale to a left ankle injury late in the second term, but Stengle struck late to give the home side a seven-point buffer at halftime.

Stengle added another two goals in the third term, and the Cats turned for home with a 6.7 to 4.3 lead.

The 16-point margin was always going to be difficult for the Suns to rein in and the game was effectively over when Ollie Dempsey slotted the first goal of the last quarter.

Stengle completed his haul with a classy finish on the run in the forward pocket nearing time-on of the final term.

It wasn't a night for key forwards, with Geelong's Coleman Medal leader Jeremy Cameron held goalless and Suns challenger Max King managing just one major.

Playing predominantly in attack, Patrick Dangerfield didn't have a kick in the first three quarters and finished with seven disposals on his return from a hamstring injury.

Gold Coast defender Sam Collins was a strong performer, but key forward Jed Walter could face scrutiny for late and high contact on O'Connor with a swinging arm.