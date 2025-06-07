Broncos blackout of Titans gives Reynolds a great 300th

Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane were dressed like the All Blacks and played like them at stages to break a four-game losing streak in a 44-14 win over Gold Coast.

Decked out in black jerseys for the club's dedicated mental health round, the Broncos made sure captain Adam Reynolds' 300th NRL match was a memorable one.

The return of Reece Walsh from a knee injury made an immediate impact, particularly with his passing game, which was on-point. The mercurial fullback scored a late try double to ice an impressive comeback.

Brisbane centres Gehamat Shibasaki and Kotoni Staggs carved it up and had their most impressive games of the season.

Jordan Riki celebrates a try for the Broncos. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The only downside for the Broncos was a second-half ankle injury to bench prop Ben Te Kura.

The hosts scored five first-half tries to race to a 28-0 lead against a Titans side that had no line speed in defence, no energy and tackled like turnstiles.

The Broncos and their coach have had the blowtorch applied to them over the past seven rounds, which yielded just one win. It is too early to tell if this victory is a turning point, given the lamentable display of their last-placed opponents.

Walsh threw a stunning 25m pass to send Shibasaki over in the second minute, and the dashing centre had added a second to his tally before halftime after a cracking line-break by back-rower Brendan Piakura, who had his best game of the season.

With Pat Carrigan back in his favourite position of lock, the Broncos looked far more imposing and his flick pass in traffic for prop Corey Jensen to score was all class.

It was fitting that the kicking and passing games of Reynolds, such weapons throughout his career, were on song.

A pinpoint bomb was gobbled up and planted by a rampant Staggs, and a long cutout pass by the skipper led to recalled winger Josiah Karapani scoring the first try of his NRL career.

Karapani added a second after the break as the Titans picked up their act, with winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira scoring a double before Walsh iced the victory.

Titans forward Arama Hau crashed over late for his first career try.