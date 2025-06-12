Open Extended Reactions

Like a lot of hardcore football fans, I can get pretty cranky when what passes for discussion about the game seems anything but, more about things like dollars, contracts, hirings and firings and petty squabbles, than actual kicks, marks and handballs.

Sometimes, however, it's unavoidable, some of the "off-field" stuff of such consequence to what happens on the field that it simply can't be ignored. In 2025, as I hand out my mid-season gongs, I feel like there's been equal amounts of both. Whatever, there's certainly been no shortage of incident. The highlights? Lowlights? The headlines? Here you go...

The 'Keystone Cops' award

The grumbling about the current AFL administration from the 18 clubs had been going on a while, but at least last year was confined mostly to a whispering campaign. But in just half a season in 2025, it boiled over into little short of outright rebellion after a series of missteps and own goals from footy ops boss Laura Kane and AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon on matters like Richmond defender Noah Balta's suspension for four games for an assault, lenient treatment of Willie Rioli's threats to Western Bulldog opponent Bailey Dale, the embarrassing to-and-froing with AFL umpires over their actions on Lachie Schultz's concussion.

Frankly, for a couple of weeks there, the AFL executive looked like a bunch of amateurs, straight out Keystone Cops. In that context, the appointment, then, of highly-respected club administrators Greg Swann and Tom Harley to the key AFL roles of executive general manager of football performance and chief operating officer respectively, is a desperately needed public relations masterstroke. Not only will it shore up Dillon's authority in the CEO chair by placating the clubs, but give the AFL machinery a more open and relatable look and feel. You sense already the operations at AFL headquarters are going to come across far less like a bureaucracy and far more like primarily an actual football competition, something all those in the higher echelons would do well to remember more often.

Andrew Dillon's tenure hasn't started amazingly. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The 'Blue Rinse' award

In football, it seems grey is the new black. Three years after Geelong fielded the oldest team ever as it swept to Grand Final victory, Collingwood is putting an even older team on the park, and looking a cut above the rest of the competition in the process. Apart from an opening round stumble, the Pies haven't missed a beat, winning 11 of 12 games and losing to Geelong only because Jack Crisp missed a shot after the siren.

Huge defensively, where Jeremy Howe has been a rock, and supreme midfield, where Josh and Nick Daicos turn it on week after week and the rejuvenated 37-year-old Scott Pendlebury and 34-year-old Steele Sidebottom do similarly, and potent up forward, where Jamie Elliott is on fire with four bags of five goals or more, Collingwood is still winning the close ones but also putting plenty of rivals to the sword, winning five games by seven goals or more. All this despite Jordan De Goey barely having played a part. The Pies sure know how to hang on to a lead. And their game-and-a-half break on the rest of the competition already looks like a chasm.

The 'Let Them Eat Cake' award

There's plenty of people who'll say "told you so" about the increasingly precarious proposition that is the AFL's 19th team, Tasmania Devils. Unfortunately, not enough of them have anything to do with a league which has been too convinced it could arrogantly impose its vision of a new roofed-stadium on the state's public. After just assuming an unconvincing economic case for a venue for which proposed cost is now in the order of $1 billion would find favour, the league has run up against political turmoil and some vehement public opposition, despite the fact both major political parties are firm supporters of the stadium proposal.

Given that the state budget and its forecasts of massive, spiralling debt was the trigger for a no-confidence vote against Liberal premier Jeremy Rockliff and the calling of another election on 19 July, it's hard to see how even a change of government is going to placate the naysayers, far more concerned by very real problems of homelessness and in health and education than about just where the Devils may play. And particularly when there are two existing venues already being used for AFL football in Launceston and Hobart. I still find it hard to believe the AFL and its club would rather the whole thing fall over than at least get the Devils playing where Hawthorn and North Melbourne currently do.