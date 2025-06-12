Jake Michaels believes Collingwood star Nick Daicos is the most damaging player in the league when given a free run. (1:04)

The AFL has poached Sydney administrator Tom Harley as its next chief operating officer in a bid to bolster the leadership around chief executive Andrew Dillon.

Sydney chief executive Harley, who looms as the AFL's next chief, will stay at the Swans until at least the end of the season before joining the league as Dillon's second-in-command in October.

It follows Brisbane boss Greg Swann joining as football performance executive as the league tries to address a feeling of disconnect between the clubs and Dillon and his football operations boss Laura Kane.

Tom Harley will become the AFL's new Chief Operating Officer. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Harley's portfolio includes AFL operations, integrity and security and dealings with the clubs, including funding, the upcoming collective bargaining agreement, and the salary and soft caps.

"When we first announced the COO position, we were clear -- this was about bringing strong club experience to the AFL's leadership. Tom Harley is the right person to do exactly that," Dillon said in a statement.

"Tom has a deep understanding of the game -- from his time as a two-time premiership captain, to leading AFL NSW/ACT, to steering the Swans through a period of significant on- and off-field growth.

"His ability to lead people, build trust, and drive long-term outcomes is exactly what we need at this moment in our journey and I am thrilled he is joining our executive leadership team."

Former Geelong captain Harley has been Sydney CEO since 2019, after joining the club as its football boss in 2014, and believed the time was right to move to the AFL.

"I'm deeply passionate about our sport and committed to doing whatever I can to support its continued growth," he said.

"The Sydney Swans has been my home for many years now, and I'm incredibly proud of everything the club has achieved along the way.

"I'm energised by the challenge ahead and excited to keep working to grow our great game."

It leaves Sydney, who over the off-season had to manage the departure of coach John Longmire and a handover to Dean Cox, in a search for their next CEO.

"On behalf of everyone at the Swans I want to thank Tom for more than a decade of service. He will leave our club in the strongest off-field position in its history and with solid foundations for future success," Swans chairman Andrew Pridham said.

"Tom leaves the club with our absolute blessing as we know what he is capable of and know that he can make an enormous contribution at AFL level.

"Indeed, we are excited to see him continue to impact the growth of our game."