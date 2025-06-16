Expert tips, best tips for Round 15 of the AFL

Jarryd Barca and Mason Cox react to the AFL's decision to again stick with tradition and lock in a 2:30pm first bounce for this year's decider. (2:00)

Red Time: Why night Grand Finals in the AFL are inevitable (2:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 15 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The round begins with a Thursday night battle between Fremantle and Essendon, where the Dockers will look to make it five consecutive wins as they continue to push for the top four. Geelong hosts Brisbane on Friday night in another blockbuster between two contenders, while GWS and Gold Coast will go head-to-head at ENGIE Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 84

Certainty and why: The Magpies just aren't losing to the Saints.

Upset and why: I've got to be honest, I'm not sure why the Giants are favourite to beat the Suns. Gold Coast all the way for me.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Essendon

Geelong vs. Brisbane

Carlton vs. North Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney

Collingwood vs. St Kilda

GWS vs. Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond

Matt Walsh

Season total: 79

Certainty and why: Freo at home against a undermanned Bombers.

Upset and why: Suns over the Giants? I can see it.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Essendon

Geelong vs. Brisbane

Carlton vs. North Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney

Collingwood vs. St Kilda

GWS vs. Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 82

Certainty and why: The Bombers are absolutely ravaged by injury right now, and it's going to be too tough for them to keep up with the Dockers on Thursday night, while the Dogs will be far too good for the Tigers.

Upset and why: I feel like I'll be switching my tip from GWS to Gold Coast and then back again all week... that one's tough but can very easily make a case for the current underdog Suns.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Essendon

Geelong vs. Brisbane

Carlton vs. North Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney

Collingwood vs. St Kilda

GWS vs. Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 81

Certainty and why: Can't see the Tigers even getting close to a red-hot Bulldogs' outfit.

Upset and why: Neither side is playing their best football but I Just feel like the Swans could trouble the Power in this one.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Essendon

Geelong vs. Brisbane

Carlton vs. North Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney

Collingwood vs. St Kilda

GWS vs. Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond