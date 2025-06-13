Hawks star kicks late winner to sink wayward Crows

Jarryd Barca and Mason Cox react to the AFL's decision to again stick with tradition and lock in a 2:30pm first bounce for this year's decider. (2:00)

Jai Newcombe has overcome a dirty first half to kick the match-winning goal in Hawthorn's scrappy three-point AFL win over Adelaide in Launceston.

Newcombe tallied just five disposals in the opening two terms of Friday night's clash under the tight attention of Sam Berry.

But the 23-year-old was in the right place at the right time when the game was up for grabs, with a Mabior Chol tap-on and a Jack Gunston handball finding Newcombe in the goal square for the go-ahead goal with less than four minutes remaining.

Hawthorn held on grimly from that point on to secure the 6.11 (47) to 5.14 (44) win.

The brave victory in cold and slippery conditions marked Hawthorn's eighth straight win in Launceston and improved their season record to 9-5.

Adelaide slipped to 9-5, and they only had themselves to blame given they dominated for large parts of the game but failed to finish off their good work.

Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe kicked three behinds apiece, with Josh Rachele (0.2) also failing to score a goal.

Adelaide only kicked one major in the second half.

Jarman Impey was critical in Hawthorn's victory with 28 disposals and 756m gained, while Jack Gunston kicked two goals and set up Newcombe for the match-winner.

Newcombe only finished with 15 disposals and three clearances, but his team walked away with the win.

Adelaide dominated a host of key stats in the opening quarter, winning the inside 50m battle 18-9, clearances 11-6 and contested possessions 44-31 on the way to a two-goals-to-nil term.

Isaac Cumming's one-handed mark, which led to Adelaide's second goal, and a brilliant chase-down tackle from Josh Worrell on Hawthorn's Nick Watson were the biggest highlights.

Hawthorn were error-riddled and second to the ball in the opening quarter, with Newcombe restricted to just two disposals by Berry.

Gunston finally broke the Hawks' goal drought early in the second quarter, and he also nailed a 45m set shot later in the term against the run of play to ensure the deficit was only 15 points at halftime.

Hawthorn lifted their intensity in the third quarter, and early goals to Connor Macdonald and Chol made it a one-kick game.

Adelaide were held goalless for the term, and it was just four points the margin at the final change.

Adelaide's Mitch Hinge gave away a 50m penalty early in the last quarter and then was lucky not to give away another for headbutting Dylan Moore in the shoulder in a moment of madness.

Gunston missed three set shots in the last term - the third from just 30m out - before Impey's surge forward set up Macdonald for a major.

That goal gave Hawthorn a three-point lead with seven minutes remaining, but Izak Rankine hit back a minute later with a brilliant checkside off the outside of his boot.

In a thrilling finish, Newcombe put Hawthorn back ahead, with the Crows' desperate bid to snatch victory falling short.