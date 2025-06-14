Open Extended Reactions

Aaron Cadman and Jesse Hogan have delivered the Brisbane Lions' premiership defence another blow, while a serious injury to Jack Payne soured things further in an 11-point loss to GWS.

The Giants came from 21 points behind at the Gabba on Saturday, having their way in a one-sided second half to win 17.5 (107) to 13.18 (96).

Cadman took 13 marks and managed five goals while Hogan kicked 6.1, the Giants kicking 8.0 in the first half, with just one other shot out of bounds on the full.

Brisbane had the answers until that point, 20-year-old forward Logan Morris (five goals) shining in his match-up with Sam Taylor.

Key forward duo Aaron Cadman and Jesse Hogan proved too much for the Lions to handle. Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

But the tables turned dramatically after the main break, the Giants kicking eight of 10 goals to take a three-quarter-time lead and push that advantage out to 26 points.

The Lions finally responded in the last 10 minutes but managed only 2.4 with the game's last six scoring shots.

GWS (8-6), without key man Toby Greene (cork), moved to seventh on the ladder, while the Lions (9-4-1) were 5-0 but have now lost three times and drawn once in their past six games.

Brisbane kicked 0.8 in a five-point loss to Adelaide last week and again lamented inaccuracy, Callum Ah Chee's missed snap with seven minutes to play just one example of a chance gone begging.

The inside-50 count (55-53) was relatively even, with the Giants rushing through four behinds and touching through another to swell the Lions' behind tally.

Finn Callaghan (32 disposals) was a ball magnet in his return, while Lachie Whitfield (33 touches) also pulled the strings as the Giants improved to 5-2 at the Gabba since 2017.

Payne's likely season-ending knee injury was another sore point for coach Chris Fagan, although Crows recruit Tom Doedee is waiting in the VFL after overcoming back-to-back ACL injuries.

The key defender leapt for a mark and landed on his left leg, but on impact it sprung back in the air and the 197cm, 101kg specimen fell to the turf clutching his knee in pain.

After a lengthy delay in a hushed stadium, Payne was taken from the Gabba in a medicab.

The club's first assessment, before scans, was a ruptured patellar tendon.

It's likely only the diagnosis of a partial tear, with no surgery required, would be enough for Payne to consider a return this season.

His absence triggered a Lions reshuffle, with forward Eric Hipwood reverting to defence and Kai Lohmann substituted into the forward line.

That meant Morris was given the match-up on star defender Taylor.

And he relished the contest, kicking three majors before halftime and happily engaging in verbals as he held his own against the master interceptor.

The Giants had one shot miss everything, but they dealt in multiples of six in the first half, their eight straight majors keeping them in touch with the Lions' 9.10 haul before their second-half surge.