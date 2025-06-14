Freo survive major scare as Roos comeback falls short

Open Extended Reactions

Fremantle duo Luke Jackson and Josh Treacy have come to the rescue as the Dockers overcame a major late scare to secure a thrilling six-point win over North Melbourne at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers looked like they had Saturday night's game in the bag after opening up a 28-point lead in the third quarter.

But Jack Darling's goal on the three-quarter time siren sparked a run of five straight goals for the Kangaroos.

Paul Curtis had the chance to put North Melbourne in front, but his tough set shot with just seven minutes remaining missed, levelling the scores.

Jackson popped up for what proved to be the match-winning goal when he latched on to a handball from Jye Amiss and snapped truly in traffic with three minutes to go.

Then with North Melbourne pushing to level the scores in the final minute, Treacy took a huge mark in defence when there were three Kangaroos players around him.

The 10.13 (73) to 10.7 (67) win was Fremantle's fourth victory on the trot, and improved their record to 8-5 ahead of home games against Essendon and St Kilda.

Sam Switkowski of the Dockers celebrates Paul Kane/Getty Images

Fremantle forward Sam Switkowski looks set for a stint on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring in the second half.

Dockers forward Patrick Voss was critical in the victory with three first-half goals, while Harry Sheezel was big for North Melbourne with 32 disposals and a goal.

Nick Larkey kicked three goals for North Melbourne, including two in the frenetic final quarter, while Luke Parker scored two majors.

A crowd of 31,408 attended the match, which was technically a Kangaroos home gave after they sold it to WA as part of a six-game deal across the next three years.

Fremantle entered the match wanting to shake off the "bye bogey", having lost their past three matches following a bye.

The early signs weren't good.

Luke Davies-Uniacke tallied 14 disposals, four clearances and a goal in a dominant opening quarter to give North Melbourne a surprise two-point lead at the first break.

Fremantle were wayward with 2.5, but Shai Bolton did at least provide a huge highlight when he danced and weaved through several opponents in a tight space before unleashing a 49-metre goal.

Shai Bolton of the Dockers is congratulated by teammates Shai Bolton (centre) provided one of the match highlights with a spectacular goal. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS) Davies-Uniacke's determined rundown chase on Jordan Clark helped gift Larkey a goal as Fremantle's frustrations grew.

Larkey was unlucky not to be awarded a free kick from point-blank range later in the term when he laid a successful tackle on Bailey Banfield, who simply dropped the ball over the goal line.

The non-call proved defining, with Fremantle producing a devastating four-goal burst in the wet just minutes later.

The Dockers kicked three of those goals in the space of 46 seconds of actual playing time, with the fourth coming 75 seconds later as North Melbourne's spirit was broken.

Voss kicked two of those goals and handed off a third as Fremantle shot out to a 21-point lead by halftime.

The Kangaroos went into the break leading the inside-50 count 33-24, but Fremantle's efficiency when they went forward was the big difference.

Fremantle supersub Nat Fyfe received a huge cheer when he ran on to the field in the dying minutes of the third term, and Caleb Serong's goal a short time later gave the Dockers a 28-point lead.

But it was the Kangaroos who dominated the match from that point on, with their frenetic tackling and desperation almost getting them over the line.