Expert tips, best tips for Round 16 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 16 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

They might be a long way back but both Port Adelaide and Carlton remain marginally in the finals hunt and face off in a huge battle on Thursday night, before the Swans look to continue their mid-year resurgence against the Dogs at the SCG on Friday night.

Elsewhere, the Suns will be looking to bounce back from two straight defeats when they host the Dees, the Hawks host the in-form Roos down in Tassie, and the Pies will aim to extend their margin at the top of the table when they welcome West Coast to Marvel Stadium.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 87

Certainty and why: It may be the biggest certainty of the year. Collingwood to flog West Coast at the MCG.

Upset and why: Trusting the Blues is always fraught with danger, but this is a winnable game for them ... and one Michael Voss desperately needs.

Tips for the week:

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast vs. Melbourne

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne

Collingwood vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Adelaide

Fremantle vs. St Kilda

Matt Walsh

Season total: 82

Certainty and why: Pies over the Eagles.

Upset and why: If Carlton stands for anything, they'll run the Power pretty close, or win. But I can't bring myself to tip them.

Tips for the week:

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast vs. Melbourne

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne

Collingwood vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Adelaide

Fremantle vs. St Kilda

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 87

Certainty and why: Collingwood will win comfortably and it doesn't really need explaining, does it?

Upset and why: The old 'backs against the wall after being smashed in the media all week' game for the Blues, is it? It'll be tough at a ground they historically struggle at, but they're better than Port and will come out firing. I can absolutely see them responding.

Tips for the week:

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast vs. Melbourne

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne

Collingwood vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Adelaide

Fremantle vs. St Kilda

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 85

Certainty and why: Collingwood. First vs. last, there is no bigger gap between two sides this season.

Upset and why: Sydney - the only likely upsets will come in the opening two games of the round, Swans at home are ones to watch.

Tips for the week:

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast vs. Melbourne

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne

Collingwood vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Adelaide

Fremantle vs. St Kilda