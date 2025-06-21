Blues' season takes another bad turn as Roos rise at MCG

Open Extended Reactions

The Michael Voss era is in major trouble after Carlton conceded eight straight goals against North Melbourne to be stunned by 11 points in an MCG boilover.

Just 64 days after smashing North by 82 points on Good Friday, the Blues went goal-less from midway through the first quarter until 10 minutes into the third term.

During that period, the Kangaroos produced some of their best football in Alastair Clarkson's three-year tenure to set up the 13.6 (84) to 10.13 (73) victory in front of 56,236 fans.

Voss gave a stern three-quarter-time address to his under-performing midfield group when they trailed by 46 points.

The spray from the coach worked as the Blues kicked 5.5 to 0.0 in the final quarter, but it was too late for Carlton.

North Melbourne set up the win with six unanswered goals in the second quarter. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Despite having only beaten lowly Richmond, West Coast and Melbourne this season, North have been threatening to claim a bigger scalp for weeks.

Trailing by nine points at quarter-time, the Kangaroos surged in the second term with 6.2 to 0.1, prompting sections of the pro-Carlton crowd to boo their team off at halftime.

The wheels completely came off when Carlton gave away a free kick straight after Cam Zurhaar's third goal, allowing ruckman Tristan Xerri to put the Kangaroos 40 points up early in the third quarter.

The Blues showed more spirit for the rest of the game, but the damage had already been done.

Finalists in the past two seasons, Carlton slumped to 6-8 and will sit two games outside of the top eight by the end of the round.

The Blues comfortably won the inside-50 count, but their ball use let them down all day.

The unexpected result will turn up the heat on coach Voss, who has been under pressure since Carlton's calamitous Round 1 loss against wooden spooners Richmond.

North had matchwinners across the ground, led by Tom Powell, Luke Parker and Luke Davies-Uniacke out of the middle.

Dashing left-footer Colby McKercher produced arguably the best game of his young career with two goals and 29 possessions.

The only positive for Carlton was that star defender Jacob Weitering avoided being added to a lengthy injury list.

Weitering appeared to have suffered a serious ankle injury when he landed awkwardly after jumping over Zurhaar in the first quarter.

The reigning All-Australian fullback was assisted from the field in agony, but returned 15 minutes later for the start of the second term.

Carlton are already without star forward Harry McKay and important midfielder Sam Walsh for at least another month.

Fellow key forward Charlie Curnow was in doubt for the game with calf tightness, but managed to ride his push bike to the MCG to prove his fitness.

However, the dual Coleman Medallist had a dirty day, failing to kick a goal.

Lockdown defender Nic Newman and highly rated teenager Jagga Smith have already been ruled out for the season.

Carlton's season will be virtually dead and buried if they can't beat Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday night.

North head to Launceston next Saturday to clash with Hawthorn.