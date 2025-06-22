Open Extended Reactions

Michael Voss has deflected questions over his coaching future after Carlton fans booed the Blues off the MCG following a stunning 11-point defeat to North Melbourne.

Just 64 days after smashing North by 82 points on Good Friday, the Blues went goal-less from midway through the first quarter until 10 minutes into the third term on Saturday.

During that period, the Kangaroos produced some of their best football in Alastair Clarkson's three-year tenure to set up the 13.6 (84) to 10.13 (73) victory in front of 56,236 fans.

Michael Voss is once again under pressure as Carlton coach. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Voss gave a stern three-quarter-time address to his under-performing midfield group when they trailed by 46 points.

The spray from the coach worked as the Blues kicked 5.5 to 0.0 in the final quarter, but it was too late for Carlton.

Trailing by nine points at quarter-time, the Kangaroos surged in the second term with 6.2 to 0.1, prompting sections of the pro-Carlton crowd to boo their team off at halftime.

Fans again jeered the team at three-quarter time, and again coming from the field post-match.

"It's not time to isolate, it's time to come together," Voss said of the booing.

"We love coming to the ground and having the supporter base we have and the passion that our supporters have, but we share in their disappointment."

Voss's animated huddle spray looked targeted at the midfield group, but he insisted it was to the whole team.

"That's not acceptable the way that we played through that period of time ... it just didn't sit with the mids," he said.

"North Melbourne were much too good around the contest for us.

"I felt like for a middle patch there, they probably bullied us."

Finalists in the past two seasons, Carlton slumped to 6-8 and will sit two games outside of the top eight by the end of the round.

The unexpected result will turn up the heat on Voss, who has been under pressure since Carlton's calamitous round-one loss against wooden spooners Richmond.

Asked if he was coaching for his future over the next two months, Voss simply put the focus on Carlton's next game against Port Adelaide on Thursday night.

"It's more about staying present to where we're at ... the competitor in me is about getting better tomorrow," he said.

Despite having only previously beaten lowly Richmond, West Coast and Melbourne this season, the Roos had been threatening to claim a bigger scalp for weeks.

North had matchwinners across the ground, led by Tom Powell, Luke Parker and Luke Davies-Uniacke out of the middle.

Dashing left-footer Colby McKercher produced arguably the best game of his young career with two goals and 29 possessions.

"Where we've been as a footy club, we've just got to be happy to get the victory," Clarkson said of the last-quarter fade-out.

"They're a good opponent, and their season was right on the line.

"They'd be disappointed that they dropped that game."

The only positive for Carlton was that star defender Jacob Weitering avoided being added to a lengthy injury list.

Weitering appeared to have suffered a serious ankle injury when he landed awkwardly after jumping over damaging three-goal forward Cam Zurhaar in the first quarter.

The reigning All-Australian fullback was assisted from the field in agony, but returned 15 minutes later for the start of the second term.

Carlton are already without star forward Harry McKay and important midfielder Sam Walsh for at least another month.

Fellow key forward Charlie Curnow was in doubt for Saturday's game with calf tightness, but managed to ride his push bike to the MCG to prove his fitness.

However, the dual Coleman Medallist had a dirty day, failing to kick a goal.