Stringer the super sub as Giants come back to beat Suns

GWS have held on for a seven-point win in a captivating shootout with Gold Coast to reassert their status as genuine finals contenders.

Jake Stringer, the substitute on return from a hamstring injury, kicked the match-winning goal at Engie Stadium to set up the 16.10 (106) to 14.15 (99) win on Sunday.

The Suns had looked set to cruise to an easy victory after slamming through the opening four goals, but the Giants stayed true to their 'never surrender' attitude.

With 22 points the deficit at the final change, Adam Kingsley's men opened the fourth quarter with four-straight goals.

Jake Stringer kicked two crucial final quarter goals as the Giants downed the Suns. Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

It was 50-gamer Aaron Cadman's third major of the afternoon that launched the Giants ahead for the first time, earning a two-point lead.

But a maturing Suns outfit remained determined, and Brayden Fiorini responded to restore the visitors' lead.

Substitute Stringer, in his first game since round nine, then proved his quality to restore the lead for the Giants with a dribbling ball from the right pocket.

He later helped seal the deal with another from the opposite pocket in the 28th minute of the quarter.

The Giants hold onto their top-eight spot (9-6) with their fifth-straight win over the Suns, their 15th overall since the two expansion clubs' inaugural 2012 season.

Gold Coast, who have yet to make a finals series, have dropped out to ninth (8-5) through three consecutive loss.

Suns captain Noah Anderson orchestrated their early dominance, and finished with a game-high 15 score involvements from 42 disposals and seven clearances.

He was well supported by Touk Miller (37 disposals, seven clearances, two goals) and Matt Rowell (34, four).

Tom Green led the way for the Giants with 30 disposals and 16 clearances, while Lachie Ash had 33 touches.

Ash was without his defensive partner Lachie Whitfield, who suffered a concussion in the first quarter.

Attempting to salvage a mismeasured kick by teammate Toby Bedford, Whitfield was involved in a side-on collision with Suns forward Ben King.

Whitfield was then replaced by Stringer in the second quarter.

GWS were already without Whitfield's fellow All-Australian backman Sam Taylor (foot).

The Suns took advantage of Taylor and Whitfield's absence, slamming through four-straight goals in 16 minutes before the Giants managed their first score - two Jake Riccardi goals - in the opening quarter.

Jesse Hogan reduced the deficit for the Giants after Suns defender Mac Andrew mistook a 'play on call' by a teammate and moved off his mark, giving away a 50-metre penalty.

Gold Coast took 23 inside-50 entries to 10 to finish with their highest-scoring first quarter of the season, leading 7.6 (48) to 4.1 (25).

The Giants lifted in the second term but could only kick two goals to one to reduce the deficit to 13 points.

GWS finally came alive when Cadman slotted his second of the afternoon to open the final quarter.