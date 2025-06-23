Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Windhager's running battle with Nick Daicos has earned the St Kilda tagger an AFL fine for striking.

Windhager can accept a $1000 penalty for the first-quarter incident in Saturday night's match against Collingwood at Marvel Stadium.

His tag on the Magpies star lived up to the pre-game hype, with plenty of incidents and Daicos eventually kicking a crucial goal in the last term as Collingwood won by 34 points.

Marcus Windhager tried to make life tough for Nick Daicos. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

It also continues to generate headlines, with St Kilda coach Ross Lyon saying the club will ask the AFL about free kicks paid against them for off-the-ball incidents.

Also on Sunday, Carlton midfielder George Hewett was hit with a massive $10,000 fine for striking North Melbourne ruckman Tristan Xerri in Saturday's loss to the Kangaroos.

It is Hewett's third striking charge, hence the hefty penalty. He can accept a $6250 fine with an early plea.

The third-quarter incident at the MCG was assessed as intentional conduct, low impact and body contact.