Round 17 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a clash between the Kangaroos and Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium. Then, on Friday evening, it's a Carlton-Collingwood blockbuster at the MCG.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JULY 3

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Unfortunately for the Roos, tough midfielder George Wardlaw suffered another concussion against the Hawks and has entered protocols, which means he will miss at least one week. For the Dogs, Riley Garcia picked up 31 disposals and laid 10 tackles in Footscray's VFL win and could come into consideration, while the club is hopeful veteran defender Liam Jones will return at either level from a calf injury.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 48 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $7.00, Bulldogs $1.11

FRIDAY, JULY 4

MCG, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood is expected to regain defender Brayden Maynard this week who hasn't featured since Round 11, while it's unclear if Bobby Hill will return after he was a late out due to personal reasons in Round 16. Meanwhile, Carlton will be without speedster Adam Saad after he suffered a concussion during his side's loss to the Power last week and there is a cloud over the fitness of Jack Silvagni. Lachie Cowan (25 disposals in the VFL) and Francis Evans (24 and three goals) could be in the mix.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $4.20, Magpies $1.22

Optus Stadium, 8:20pm [AEST]

Team news: GWS is hopeful of regaining important duo Kieren Briggs (ankle) and Stephen Coniglio (glute) for its clash with the Eagles, with Lachie Whitfield (concussion protocols) to be monitored during the week.

ESPN tip: Giants by 27 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $3.90, Giants $1.25

SATURDAY, JULY 5

Marvel Stadium, 12:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Several Dons were in line to return in Round 17 but the injury chaos has unfortunately continued, with Mason Redman (hamstring) and Kyle Langford (quad) experience soreness after a weekend training session during their bye week, and Darcy Parish (calf) also under a fresh cloud.

ESPN tip: Suns by 26 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $3.80, Suns $1.27

GMHBA Stadium, 4:15 pm [AEST]

Team news: Richmond will be forced into at least one change with spearhead Tom Lynch reported for striking Crows defender Jordon Butts off the ball.

ESPN tip: Cats by 66 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.03, Tigers $12.00

Gabba, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: In positive news for the Power, Jack Lukosius returned from a knee injury via the SANFL and booted two goals from 16 disposals and 12 marks, and could be in line to make his way back into Ken Hinkley's lineup.

ESPN tip: Lions by 32 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.22, Power $4.20

Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Intrigue surrounds Hawthorn selection this week, with Calsher Dear (17 disposals, two goals, and 12 marks) continuing to perform at VFL level and Mitch Lewis (10, two, and four) making a successful return for Box Hill. Meanwhile, St Kilda's Mattaes Phillipou is still expected to miss the next 2-3 weeks after re-injuring the plantaris injury that kept him sidelined earlier in the year.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $3.10, Hawks $1.36

SUNDAY, JULY 6

SCG, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Dockers by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.63, Dockers $2.35

Adelaide Oval, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Crows by 33 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.27, Demons $3.80