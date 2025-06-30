Expert tips, best tips for Round 17 of the AFL

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 17 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

It's the top nine against the bottom nine this week which hopefully makes things a little easier, but we all know there's no such thing as 'easy' when it comes to footy tipping! Anyways, the round kicks off with North Melbourne hosting the Western Bulldogs on Thursday night, before Carlton looks to rebound with a clash against the old enemy Collingwood at the MCG on Friday night.

On Saturday, Brisbane will welcome Port Adelaide to the Gabba, while we have a Marvel Stadium double-header with Essendon taking on Gold Coast earlier in the day before the Saints do battle with the Hawks.

On Sunday we have Sydney and Fremantle to look forward to, with both teams in pretty good form.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 93

Certainty and why: The Bulldogs beat up poor sides. This one could get ugly.

Upset and why: The Dockers have been in form and I wouldn't be surprised to see them leave the SCG with the four points.

Tips for the week:

North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs

Carlton vs. Collingwood

West Coast vs. GWS

Essendon vs. Gold Coast

Geelong vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn

Sydney vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Melbourne

Matt Walsh

Season total: 89

Certainty and why: Cats at home over the Tigs.

Upset and why: Is it a surprise to see Freo as outsiders against Sydney? I'll back them

Tips for the week:

North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs

Carlton vs. Collingwood

West Coast vs. GWS

Essendon vs. Gold Coast

Geelong vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn

Sydney vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Melbourne

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 93

Certainty and why: The rested Cats are going to have no issues easily dismissing the Tigers this week. It could get ugly.

Upset and why: The Swans will be tough to beat on their home deck but I'm happy to side with the in-form Dockers in this one.

Tips for the week:

North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs

Carlton vs. Collingwood

West Coast vs. GWS

Essendon vs. Gold Coast

Geelong vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn

Sydney vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Melbourne

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 92

Certainty and why: Cats - no matter where they were playing this would be a certainty but the fact it is at GMHBA makes it an even safer bet.

Upset and why: Probably the first of the Dockers' 'finals-like' games for the season, they should be good enough to beat the Swans especially on current form.

Tips for the week:

North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs

Carlton vs. Collingwood

West Coast vs. GWS

Essendon vs. Gold Coast

Geelong vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn

Sydney vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Melbourne