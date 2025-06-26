Fit and soon to fire? Swans face Dogs with season on the line

On the ESPN Footy Podcast, the crew discuss Sydney's Joel Amartey recording the lowest Player Rating points in a match since the stat was introduced. (1:45)

Even that favourite old line about things never being as bad as they seem might have been a stretch on the credibility front for Sydney a few weeks ago.

How could things have looked any worse for the Swans than 14th with a 4-8 win-loss record after a 90-point defeat on their own SCG turf against Adelaide, their biggest home loss for almost 30 years, with a host of key players still out injured?

And yet here were are, just a couple of games and a bye round later, and the picture for Dean Cox's side looks considerably brighter.

Sydney was at least able to chalk up a win, not to mention restore some shattered confidence the following week against Richmond. The week off was a critical break, one which meant injured stars Errol Gulden and Tom Papley could return for the Swans' next assignment against Port Adelaide, which they won away from home.

Which suddenly makes Friday night's SCG clash with Western Bulldogs a pivotal game not only for the Swans' rehabilitation but in the context of the entire race for the final eight.

Another win and while Sydney needs to win at least seven of its last nine game to make the top eight, it could potentially be as close as within four points by the end of the round. Lose and that gap will be three games plus a stack of percentage, the Swans lagging at least 30% behind every other side above it on the ladder.

But Friday night is no less important for the Bulldogs, either, again both materially and symbolically. In the top eight only on percentage currently, they could slip a game outside with a loss on the SCG.

The Dogs, though, also need to prove to a growing army of doubters that they're good enough to push the best in the competition. Despite their talented list, they're yet to do that in 2025, for obvious reasons.

The Bulldogs have won eight games. Just one of them, their defeat of Greater Western Sydney, has come against a side currently inside the eight. Their six defeats, in contrast, have been to five of the top six teams, and against Gold Coast, one just outside the eight.

Sydney now, though, would represent a scalp of far more symbolic value than it was only a month or so ago. For while the victory over a wooden spoon contender Richmond didn't necessarily say a lot except for the 'W', last Saturday's win over the Power did.

This was a win in which only poor conversion (9.17) prevented a margin more in the order of 10 goals than three.

And while Isaac Heeney was his usual brilliant self, arguably of more big picture significance was the terrific game of skipper Callum Mills in just his third appearance of the season.

Mills' 27 disposals in defensive midfield made a significant difference to the Swans' drive out of defence, stodgy ball movement having been an issue. Indeed, Mills' 565 metres gained against Port was second only to fellow defensive runner Nick Blakey.

As for Gulden, playing his first game of the season, and Papley, in his first since Round 2, their impact was immediate, Gulden picking up eight touches, no less, in his first official quarter of football for 2025. Papley, meanwhile, kicked two behinds and had two goal assists.

The significance of his return can't be overstated, either, given that Sydney, last year's highest scoring team, is currently ranked only 14th, and an even more dismal 16th for scores per forward entry. Papley not only gives the Swans more goalscoring grunt, but defensive pressure and another point of difference to their tall and medium-sized forwards.

Interestingly, given the venue, the Bulldogs, despite losing key midfielder Adam Treloar for up to eight weeks with a calf injury, have also done something to bolster their run out of defence, Jason Johannisen back into the line-up for his first senior game for more than a month.

Johannisen has had some big moments against the Swans, none the least winning a Norm Smith Medal in the famous 2016 Grand Final triumph. He also kicked the winning goal for the Dogs in their victory over the Swans at the SCG earlier that same season.

Unlike last year, though, his defensive teammates are being opened up too frequently, the Bulldogs No. 1 for fewest points conceded in 2024, but currently only ninth, and even worse, 12th for opposition scores per inside 50.

Two problem areas for either side going head to head seems to suggest whichever group can find closer to its best in that particular 50-metre arc will prevail. The Bulldogs at least, though, will get other chances. Not so the Swans. Not for the first time after slow starts, finals for Sydney are effectively starting very early indeed.

