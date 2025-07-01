AFL Draft: Dominant midfielder Dyson Sharp is 'a rebuilding club's dream'

On the ESPN Footy podcast, Rohan Connolly says the prospect of the AFL introducing a wildcard round would only 'lower the bar' and cheapen the season. (2:17)

In a draft full of uncertainty there's no surer bet than the ball-winning brilliance of South Australia's captain and MVP, Dyson Sharp.

Certain traits are non-negotiables for inside midfielders. You must possess a high level of competitiveness and showcase clean hands under duress. Fumbles and panicked disposal won't cut it at the next level. The best on-ballers are elite at those basics - they rarely fumble or get moved off the ball, processing the game quicker than opponents and delivering quality disposal with either hand.

The milliseconds saved in the contest compound when the ball is released into open space through clean, incisive movement. From Zak Butters and Lachie Neale to Patrick Cripps and Marcus Bontempelli, it's been proven time again that you can thrive at any size so long as you're elite at those basics.

Dyson Sharp is the premier contested midfielder in the 2025 AFL Draft for that very reason. South Australia's captain has led his state to an undefeated campaign and their first national championship title since the 2018 season of Connor Rozee, Izak Rakine, and Jack Lukosius.

Now, he's right in the frame to be drafted at the No. 1 overall selection in November.

First-round prospect Dyson Sharp celebrates a goal during the National Championships. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Sharp has already sewn up the Larke Medal for best player at the National Championships three weeks out from its conclusion, such was his output for the undefeated Croweaters. He led his state for clearances in three of four outings and finished with 27 disposals per game as SA bludgeoned its way to the title.

An overpowering on-ball unit saw the ball live in its forward half for extended periods, affording gun forwards Aidan Schubert and Mitch Marsh a plethora of opportunities. The head of the snake was its MVP, Sharp making the most of territorial advantage to kick five goals in his four games.

Sharp got the better of midfield matchups with other top-10 contenders including Dan Annable, Fred Rodriguez, and Ollie Greeves. At 187cm he's thick through the legs with strong hips and a low centre of gravity. He searches for contact at centre bounces and engages with opponents as the ball hits the ruckman's hands. Sharp isn't one to get on the move and hit the contest at full flight. He would rather fight for position and react quicker to the drop point, meaning his radius to get first hands on the ball at stoppages is maximised. He doesn't surge through traffic by driving his legs which may limit his damage at the next level, but is ultra clean below his knees and instructive with his ball use to outside runners.

The questions surrounding Sharp coming into his top-age season revolved around his skillset at the next level. The AFL has steadily shifted towards a runner's game, where speed kills and more goals come from turnovers than stoppages.

But some fundamental ingredients of good teams -- namely clearance differential and the territory battle -- hark back to the elite ball-winners. Every team needs a dogged ball-winner in the engine room, and Sharp is one of the very best to come through the junior pathways in recent years. He won't break lines with speed or slice teams apart with his foot skills, but he will step straight up to senior level and compete maniacally in the contest. Few junior footballers have looked more at home in congestion, where poise and class are as decisive as strength and power.

Sharp has solid penetration on his favoured right foot and found success as a lead-up forward at times for both Central Districts in the SANFL and South Australia, where he was full-chested presenting at the leg of kickers. He was also impressively accurate on the big stage, finishing off the gilt-edged opportunities he had. His willingness to accept contact means he's often disposing of the ball with a player draped over him, standing through tackles to release teammates.

Sharp isn't short on landing spots at the top of the draft board. There are midfield opportunities at the presumptive top spots in West Coast (pick 1), Richmond (picks 2 and 3) and St Kilda (pick 4). It's difficult to see the on-baller tumbling past those selections, and he's now a genuine chance to head west with the No. 1 overall pick.

Sharp is the rebuilding club's dream selection; a mature-bodied midfielder with enormous leadership potential that can come in straight away and contribute. He's garnered immaculate character references and possesses the drive to become one of the game's best. If you could predict one player of the 2025 draft that would captain an AFL club, it would be Dyson Sharp.