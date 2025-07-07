Expert tips, best tips for Round 18 of the AFL

Mason Cox reacts to the AFL's crackdown on umpire contact, explaining why it's usually accidental and nearly impossible to avoid in the heat of the game. (2:16)

Who should you be tipping in Round 18 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

We've got a tough round coming up, folks! Among the 50-50 contests is Gold Coast vs. Collingwood, Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide, GWS vs. Geelong, and Fremantle vs. Hawthorn. Outside of that, the Blues host the Lions in Melbourne, the Tigers face off with the undermanned Bombers, and Melbourne will host the Kangas at the MCG.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 101

Certainty and why: The Blues have been dire of late and I just can't see things turning around against a legitimate flag fancy in Brisbane.

Upset and why: Don't be surprised to see the in form Giants knock off the Cats this week...

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Brisbane

Gold Coast vs. Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide

GWS vs. Geelong

Richmond vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Sydney

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast

Matt Walsh

Season total: 97

Certainty and why: Brisbane. The Blues are bereft of confidence right now.

Upset and why: Adelaide. I just have a feeling they're going to get it done away from home.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Brisbane

Gold Coast vs. Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide

GWS vs. Geelong

Richmond vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Sydney

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 101

Certainty and why: It's one of the toughest rounds to tip of the season, but I'm pretty confident in both Essendon and Port Adelaide.

Upset and why: I'll side with the Suns as the home team on Friday night but it really is a coin toss, while I wouldn't be surprised if the Saints, Hawks, or Crows picked up wins as the underdogs.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Brisbane

Gold Coast vs. Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide

GWS vs. Geelong

Richmond vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Sydney

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 100

Certainty and why: Port. The shackles are off in the coaches box, and the players may throw Ken a party out on the field.

Upset and why: The Suns need to treat this like a Grand Final. If they can get quick ball movement, they will trouble the Magpies.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Brisbane

Gold Coast vs. Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide

GWS vs. Geelong

Richmond vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Sydney

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast