Round 18 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a clash between the Blues and Lions at Marvel Stadium. Then, on Friday evening, the Suns host the Magpies in a massive contest.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JULY 10

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Carlton's Zac Williams was subbed out of last week's game against the Magpies with a leg injury and is no guarantee for Thursday night, but Adam Saad could come out of concussion protocols. Sam Walsh, Harry McKay, and Jack Silvagni all remain at least another week away. For the Lions, Keidean Coleman (quad) and Tom Doedee (concussion) should come into consideration over the next fortnight.

ESPN tip: Lions by 24 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $4.50, Lions $1.20

FRIDAY, JULY 11

People First Stadium, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Lachie Schultz is edging closer to a return from a hamstring injury, while the Pies could also regain Steele Sidebottom (illness) and Bobby Hill (personal) for Friday night's blockbuster.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $2.05, Magpies $1.75

SATURDAY, JULY 12

Marvel Stadium, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Adelaide is counting the cost of its win over Melbourne with Josh Rachele being subbed out with a knee injury. He has avoided season-ending knee surgery following scans on Monday but doesn't yet know how long he'll be on the sidelines. It's almost certain the livewire forward will miss at least this week's game against the Dogs. Meanwhile, Liam Jones returned from a calf injury via the VFL on the weekend and has his hand up for senior selection if Luke Beveridge elects for an extra key defender against a tall forward line.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 6 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.60, Crows $2.35

ENGIE Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: There's a watch on Jack Buckley who suffered an ankle injury against the Eagles, and if he doesn't suit up against Geelong it would be a bitter blow to a backline that's already missing Sam Taylor. For the Cats, Bailey Smith (illness) was a late out in Round 16 but is expected to be fit to face the Giants.

ESPN tip: Cats by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $2.15, Cats $1.71

MCG, 7:35 pm [AEST]

Team news: In unfortunate news for Tigers fans, young gun Sam Lalor was subbed out with another hamstring injury which means Adem Yze will be forced into at least one change. For the Bombers, new hamstring concerns arose for Mason Redman and Zach Reid last week and their return dates are unclear, while Elijah Tsatas (35 disposals) was again a standout in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $2.80, Bombers $1.44

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: There's plenty of selection intrigue at the Hawks at the moment, with Calsher Dear and Mitch Lewis both slotting three goals in the VFL and taking 13 marks between them to put their hands up for the spot in Sam Mitchell's forward line. Jack Scrimshaw (21 disposals and six marks) could also be in consideration.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.83, Hawks $1.97

SUNDAY, JULY 13

MCG, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Unfortunately for the Roos, star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke was concussed in the loss to the Bulldogs and will miss at least one week while in protocols.

ESPN tip: Demons by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $1.25, Kangaroos $3.90

Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Tom Papley was subbed off at half time of Sydney's win over the Dockers with a hamstring injury in a brutal blow for the injury-ravaged player. For the Saints, Mattaes Phillipou (plantaris) still at least 1-2 weeks away from returning.

ESPN tip: Swans by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.25, Swans $1.65

Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper will undergo surgery after he suffered another ACL injury on the weekend. His teammates Dante Visentini (ankle) and Esava Ratugolea (hamstring) will also miss the rest of the season.

ESPN tip: Power by 27 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.13, Eagles $6.00