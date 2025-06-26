Carlton crash to horror loss as pressure rises on coach

On the ESPN Footy Podcast, the crew discuss Sydney's Joel Amartey recording the lowest Player Rating points in a match since the stat was introduced. (1:45)

Did Joel Amartey just play the worst game… ever? (1:45)

Carlton have crashed to a humiliating 50-point loss to Port Adelaide as the heat rises on embattled coach Michael Voss.

The Blues managed just one goal in a meek first half as the Power romped to a 16.14 (110) to 8.12 (60) win on Thursday night at Adelaide Oval.

Pundits were already querying if Voss will survive to serve out his contract which expires at the end of next season.

And the Blues' alarming lack of fight will trigger fresh debate after Port booted the initial eight goals of a lopsided encounter.

Mitch Georgiades kicked a bag against the Blues. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Carlton, who next meet ladder leaders Collingwood and then reigning premiers the Brisbane Lions, slipped to 11th on the ladder with six wins and nine losses.

The Blues, who will likely be three wins outside the top eight by round's end, also lost creative backman Adam Saad to concussion.

Saad was felled by a shoulder bump from Port ruckman Dante Visentini which sparked a prolonged push-and-shove between a mass of players at halftime.