Within hours of Carlton coach Michael Voss calling for unity, the AFL club's headquarters have been tagged with graffiti to "sack the board".

The Blues slipped further off the finals pace when copping a 50-point away drubbing from Port Adelaide on Thursday night.

Carlton managed just one goal in the first half of a defeat which heaps more pressure on Voss's tenure.

The walls of the Blues' base at Princes Park were hit overnight with a series of graffiti messages.

A message "keep Voss" was spray-painted next to a demand to sack the board plus football boss Brad Lloyd and head of list management Nick Austin.

Carlton hold 11th spot with six victories and nine losses. By Sunday night, they could be three wins outside the top eight.

Michael Voss laughs during an interview prior to the game against Port Adelaide. Mark Brake/Getty Images

"Now, the answer starts to become about what we value," Voss said after Port's 16.14 (110) to 8.12 (60) win at Adelaide Oval.

"What you do find out a lot about is your character - your football team, football club, right now.

"And what connection is needed to be able to ensure that we do get that turnaround.

"There is a way we need to be as a football club - and we're not that yet.

"There has been a lot of foundations laid on that, but clearly that hasn't fully turned to the standard that we want nor the results that we want."

Fourth-year coach Voss is contracted until the end of next season.

But his future remains clouded by the imminent arrival of Graham Wright, a noted agent of change, as chief executive at season's end.

But Voss said there must be "collective accountability" for Carlton's failings.

"There is no separating groups here," he said.

"This is collective accountability. We'll look at it thoroughly and see where we need to correct."

The loss to Port followed an upset 11-point defeat to lowly North Melbourne last weekend.

"The way through this - I said this last week - it's not to isolate, it's coming together," Voss said.

"If there's one thing I know about working through really tough times, it's how we connect.

"What we won't do, what you will not see us do, is pass blame on anyone.

"We'll sit here and we'll say, 'What's my role in this?' We'll get to work hard on that but we need everyone on board.

"What I feel right now as a leader is, I feel really disappointed for our people.

"We feel like we're creating a great environment but we're not getting the results we're after.

"We're enormously disappointed ... but it's time to come together, not isolate."