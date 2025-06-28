Ladder-leading Magpies given major scare by Eagles

Open Extended Reactions

Expected to obliterate West Coast, premiership favourites Collingwood had to wait until the final quarter to make sure of a 29-point win.

The bottom-of-the-ladder Eagles travelled to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday night as the rankest outsider of the season.

With a 1-14 record and missing a stack of experienced talent, West Coast led the red-hot Magpies at quarter-time and half-time.

But Collingwood managed 8.5 to 2.4 in the second half, setting up the 13.10 (88) to 8.11 (59) win in Brody Mihocek's 150th game.

Collingwood's seventh straight win was probably their least convincing of the season, often outworked around the contest.

Only the Eagles' lack of polish and experience stopped the result from being even closer.