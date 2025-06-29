Open Extended Reactions

West Coast coach Andrew McQualter will ask the AFL for more clarity around the holding the ball interpretation, admitting he is unsure how some decisions will be adjudicated.

The Eagles were on the wrong end of a confusing run of play early in the last quarter in their brave loss against Collingwood.

Magpies midfielder Ned Long was allowed to be spun 360 degrees before releasing the ball.

Eagles defender Liam Duggan was then immediately tackled while having no time for a legal possession, but was penalised for holding the ball.

Eagles coach Andrew McQualter pictured during his side's loss to Collingwood in Round 16. Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Collingwood scored a goal in the same chain of play, extending their lead to 15 and ending any chance West Coast had of causing the biggest upset of the season.

"There were a few challenging ones that I'm going to seek some clarity on, because I thought that there were a couple that I just wasn't sure which way they were going to go.

"It's a challenging job, umpiring this game.

"It's a really hard job, and we'll just get some clarity from the AFL on some of those decisions, and look to train our players once we get that."

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said it "hasn't been clear for a long time".

"Way back when I was teaching (Collingwood veteran) Mason Cox the game, he says, 'what's this holding the ball thing?' and I said, I don't know, we'll work it out," McRae said.

"What are we, 10 years later, still I'm not sure.

"I just don't want to be the guy that rings the AFL every week. That's not my go.

"I'd let the game be the game.

"I'll let the game settle.

"It's amazing how many things, if you just give time and space to, somehow find a way of balancing itself out."