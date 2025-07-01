Open Extended Reactions

Hawthorn hope they have not lost Josh Weddle for the rest of the AFL season after the in-form defender was sidelined with a back injury.

In a major blow for the Hawks, Weddle has been diagnosed with lumbar bone stress and it is unclear when he will return.

Josh Weddle is in a race to return fit for finals. Steve Bell/Getty Images

Weddle, one of Hawthorn's best players this season, pulled up with a sore back after Saturday's 85-point win over North Melbourne in Launceston.

The Hawks announced on Tuesday scans have shown the early stages of bone stress.

"We will need to take some time to de-load Josh during this initial phase before we can identify just how long he will be sidelined for," Hawks doctor Liam West said in a club statement.

"Given how early the injury was discovered, we are hopeful he can return to play before the end of the season.

"While this is obviously disappointing for Josh, our priority right now is taking a careful and cautious approach to ensure (he) makes a safe return but as quickly as possible."

Weddle, 21, has played 57 games since his 2023 debut.