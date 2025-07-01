Open Extended Reactions

West Coast premiership great Dom Sheed has confirmed his AFL retirement after a serious knee injury proved the last straw.

The 30-year-old from Kalgoorlie had played 165 games since his 2014 debut, but none this season after tearing the ACL in his right knee at February preseason training.

"It has been an absolute privilege to represent the West Coast Eagles, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity this great footy club gave a skinny kid from Kalgoorlie," Sheed said.

His retirement comes a week after fellow Eagle Jeremy McGovern also called it quits because of persistent concussion problems.

West Coast premiership great Dom Sheed has confirmed his AFL retirement after a serious knee injury proved the last straw. Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

McGovern's intercept mark deep in defence famously started the crucial chain of possessions late in the last quarter of the 2018 grand final win over Collingwood.

Sheed was on the end of the play, marking and kicking an outstanding goal from a difficult angle, with Magpies fans howling at him on the boundary fence only a couple of metres away.

Shortly after, the Eagles won by five points for their fourth and most recent flag.

Sheed told Eagles teammates of his decision on Tuesday morning, later confirming the news in a club statement.

"To play for the club I grew up supporting has been a dream come true, but the relationships you build and memories you share from footy are what I will cherish most," he said.

"There are so many people I would like to thank for helping me along the journey, first and foremost my amazing family.

"It hasn't always been easy. There's been plenty of ups and downs, and to finish up without being able to play alongside the boys this year due to injury has been tough.

"But my family have been there for me every step of the way."

At his prime, Sheed was a key cog in West Coast's talent-packed midfield.

But from 2022-24 he only managed 24 senior games because of injuries.

"It's just one of those moments you either get right or you don't, and I was lucky that I got it right," Sheed later said of his iconic shot for goal.

"It really was an amazing moment. And that whole passage of play, starting at Gov -- I'm not sure what the chances were.

"I think I was meant to be off the ground.

"I've never been a great set shot in front of goal but I did have two shots pregame from that spot and I managed to kick them both, so I thought I was a chance."