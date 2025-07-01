Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been suspended for five matches for a strike described by the AFL as a throwback to a "bygone era".

The 32-year-old's ban is the longest this season, eclipsing the four-game stretch handed to Hawthorn's Conor Nash in April for striking.

Lynch failed to convince the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night to reduce the grading of the impact of his blow, which felled Adelaide's Jordon Butts on Saturday at the MCG.

Lynch's strike was graded as severe impact, intentional conduct and high contact by the AFL's match review officer Michael Christian.

The dual premiership player's counsel Sam Tovey argued the impact should have been graded as medium or high, while accepting the other gradings.

Tom Lynch was reported for an off-the-ball strike. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I contested the mark, felt like Butts was holding on to me ... I swung my arm around to get him off me," Lynch told the tribunal.

"Absolutely I got it wrong and it was the wrong thing to do."

Lynch denied hitting Butts with a clenched right fist as he can't fully bend the middle finger on that hand since the middle knuckle was fused in a 2020 operation.

"I can't bend my middle finger so I can't fully form a clenched fist," he said.

"It was more a swipe to get him off me."

Lynch apologised to Butts post-game.

"I walked over, shook his hand, and apologised and wished him all the best for the season," he said.

"I got it wrong. I told him that he certainly beat me today and he seemed fine."