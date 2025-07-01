Open Extended Reactions

Jordan De Goey has been concussed at training, further delaying his long-awaited AFL comeback.

And the teammate who collected him high in an innocuous training drill was vice-captain Brayden Maynard, who has been confirmed to return from his own injury in Friday night's MCG blockbuster against fierce rivals Carlton.

Veteran Steele Sidebottom missed Tuesday morning's training because of illness and is doubtful this week, while Lachie Schultz's injury return has also been delayed because he is unwell.

Charlie West, who made his AFL debut on the weekend, is out of action for up to six weeks with a bone stress reaction in his foot.

Jordan De Goey will miss the Magpies clash against Carlton. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Forward Bobby Hill was at training, but his availability remains unclear after he was a late withdrawal from last weekend's win over West Coast due to personal reasons.

Seven Network vision shows Maynard accidentally making contact with De Goey, who looked groggy immediately afterwards.

"Jordy got a concussion in the 'fundamentals' (training drills), so he left the track," coach Craig McRae said.

"It's a sad week for Jordy. He's just starting to get there and he's obviously going to be in the (concussion) protocols for 10-14 days."

De Goey has managed only five games this season and has not played since round nine due to an achilles injury.

The ladder-leading Magpies are taking their time with him, hoping the dangerous midfielder/forward will be ready for the finals.

Tuesday was supposed to be a full training session for De Goey.

Since playing a key role in Collingwood's 2023 premiership, a succession of injuries has restricted him to 13 senior games last season and now this year's interrupted campaign.

Meanwhile, McRae jokingly said Sidebottom has "man flu".

"It's probably a bit early to completely rule him out (for Carlton), but I'd say he'd be unlikely," the coach added.

Last weekend was the second time this season Hill has had to pull out of a game late.

"It was great to see Bobby back today. We haven't seen him around for a few days. He trained really well," McRae said.

"He's a day-to-day thing at the moment, we're not sure if he'll be available."

But the good news for Collingwood is that Maynard will definitely return, having been sidelined since round 12 with a foot injury.

"He's definitely our emotional barometer and he fires us up," McRae said of the vice-captain.

"You could just see today in training - he's gritting his teeth, holding a few things back for Friday night. He's an inspirational leader."

The Collingwood coach said midfielder Tom Mitchell, out of the AFL since Anzac Day last year because of a foot injury, is closing on a senior return after several weeks in the VFL.

McRae added there was no love lost this week with his old Brisbane premiership teammate and great friend, Carlton coach Michael Voss.

"This is rivalry round. I love my mate and I always will, but this is one of those weeks that we both know - we don't text each other, we don't call each other and we just get to work," McRae said.

"Every time we play Carlton, I show ... a version of a video, of this 100-year rivalry and what it's meant to our club.

"We don't shy away from it, we step right into it. We have to come ready to play."

McRae will hear no talk of the Blues' struggles, noting they had a five-day break and were interstate for last week's loss to Port Adelaide.

"I'm sure over those 100-odd years of playing each other, there have been many stories like this one at either club. It means a lot," he said.