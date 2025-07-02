Open Extended Reactions

Port Adelaide utility Miles Bergman has rejected offers from Victorian clubs and signed a fresh contract with the Power.

Bergman will remain at Port until the end of 2027 under a new deal struck with the in-demand 23-year-old.

Geelong, St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs were among clubs pitching to lure Bergman from Alberton.

But the Melbourne-born Bergman opted to remain at Power in a contract to take him to free agency status at the end of the 2027 season.

Miles Bergman has had a terrific season for the Power. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I've loved my time at Port Adelaide since being drafted and the club has continued to give me great opportunities," Bergman said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I feel like we can go a long way over the next few years."

Bergman's stocks have risen this season with a move into the midfield from his customary defensive role.

The 98-gamer has been deployed to play on a series of star on-ball opponents with great success.

"Miles' versatility has been on show this year," Port's list manager Justin Cripps said.

"He has really elevated his game to the point where he is now recognised as one of the league's most exciting young players."

Bergman, who was pick 14 at the 2019 national draft, had been due to fall off-contract at the end of the season.