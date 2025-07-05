Cameron boots 700th as Lalor hurt again in Cats rout

Open Extended Reactions

Jeremy Cameron kicked his 700th AFL goal and Chris Scott celebrated his 350th game as Geelong coach in a 72-point pumping of Richmond.

Adding to another bleak trip to Geelong for the Tigers, No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor injured his left hamstring again early in the 18.14 (124) to 7.10 (52) Saturday twilight thrashing.

Cameron also became the first player to kick 50 goals this season, kicking four against the Tigers.

After being jeered by some Cats fans in the round-16 loss to Brisbane, Gryan Miers was outstanding off half-forward and racked up 29 possessions.

Midfielder Max Holmes had a game-high 36 disposals and kicked a goal.

George Stevens of the Cats celebrates with teammates Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Cameron had sprayed 3.5 when he received a handball from his good mate Brad Close and he snapped truly, 21 minutes into the third term.

The former GWS key forward, who joined Geelong in 2021, is the 27th VFL/AFL player to reach 700 goals.

After Richmond kept pace in the first term, Geelong killed off the contest with eight goals to one for a 59-point lead at the main break.

Cameron should have capped the half with a goal after the siren, but he missed a sitter from 25m out.

Miers was a firestarter for the Cats in the second term as they kicked clear, and midfielder Tom Atkins laid a whopping 13 tackles for the half. He racked up 17 for the game.

A highlight of Geelong's barnstorming second term was AFL debutant George Stevens winning a free kick at a stoppage and kicking his first goal.

Scott was rapt for the 20-year-old from South Warrnambool, punching the desk in the coaches' box.

Stevens, who impressed in the midfield, was brought into the team when Tyson Stengle was ruled out for family reasons.

Jack Martin also kicked his first goal for Geelong in the final term.

Richmond had won only two of their past 21 games at GMHBA Stadium and made the trip down the highway without key forward Tom Lynch, who has started his five-game suspension.

Just a couple of minutes into the game, Lalor tackled Atkins on the outer wing. As soon as the Tigers young gun stood up, he was limping and quickly left the field.

This was his first game since hurting the same hamstring in the round-12 loss to Essendon. Lalor also injured his left hamstring before he was drafted.

The Tigers could have recalled him last week, but deliberately held him back in a bid to make sure he was ready.

The only positive from Lalor's injury was that it brought sub Maurice Rioli into the game early, and he was among Richmond's best players with plenty of hard work off half-forward.

Rhyan Mansell also kicked Richmond's first three goals.

The Cats suffered a pre-game blow, when star on-baller Bailey Smith was a late withdrawal because of illness after he did not train on Friday.

It is the third time this year that Smith has been a late out for the Cats.