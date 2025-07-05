Hawks too strong for Saints in dour contest

Open Extended Reactions

Hawthorn have extended their winning streak to four matches and given their top-four hopes another boost with a grinding 20-point victory over St Kilda.

Mabior Chol celebrated his 100-game milestone as one of the Hawks' three multiple goal-kickers in the 14.10 (94) to 10.14 (74) triumph at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

It lifted Sam Mitchell's men into fourth spot with an 11-5 record that keeps them just two premiership points behind the second-placed Brisbane Lions.

Jack Gunston (three goals), Nick Watson and Chol (two each) all hit the scoreboard as Hawthorn's superior efficiency in attack ultimately told the tale.

Jai Newcombe (22 disposals, seven clearances), Connor Nash (19, eight) and ruckman Lloyd Meek (20, five) did plenty of the grunt work.

Gunston was the most dangerous forward early and the Hawks led 2.5 to 1.2 at quarter-time.

Tempers flared in the second period when former St Kilda defender Josh Battle - who was jeered throughout the contest by Saints fans - threw Mason Wood over the boundary line.

Three-game backman Alix Tauru lived up to his "Flying Viking" nickname with a huge mark in attack, but missed his simple set shot, and the Saints lost Jimmy Webster to a calf injury.

Hawthorn kicked the last three goals of the first half to lead 6.6 to 3.6 at the main break.

The contrast in the two sides' efficiency was most stark early in the third quarter as St Kilda wasted chances at one end and the Hawks cashed in at the other.

The Saints registered the first four scores of the second half - all of them behinds, including three rushed - before quick goals to Max Ramsden and Harry Morrison gave the Hawks a 26-point buffer.

It was briefly wound back to 14 points but the Hawks led again by 26 at the final change and weren't seriously challenged in the last quarter.

Max Hall continued his strong form for St Kilda, tallying 27 touches, five clearances and three goals.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was typically creative for Ross Lyon's side with a career-best 43 disposals and 1004 metres gained, while Jack Higgins kicked two goals.

But they couldn't prevent the Saints (5-11) falling to a fourth consecutive defeat.