Open Extended Reactions

The departing Ken Hinkley has promised to smile through his final two months as Port Adelaide's AFL head coach after injury chaos and some Brisbane Lions brilliance put finals out of reach.

Three wins outside the top eight with seven rounds to play, the Power (7-8) need a miracle to extend the long-time coach's tenure beyond this regular season.

Hinkley conceded their chances were shot on Saturday night after a 18.12 (120) to 14.8 (92) loss to the premiers marred by a likely anterior cruciate ligament tear to Sam Powell-Pepper.

The livewire forward suffered the same injury on his opposing knee last year and Hinkley expects scans next week to confirm another long lay-off.

Talls Dante Visentini (ankle) and Esava Ratugolea (hamstring) were also injured in the 28-point loss, Port down to two fit men on the bench but able to hang with a Lions side that kicked six goals in 11 first-quarter minutes to set up their lead.

"With all the things that were going a little bit wrong ... injuries, which were really, really sad," Hinkley said.

"Brisbane, and they're a great side; they capitalised on every moment we gave them.

"I'm really proud."

Hinkley, who took over at Port in 2013, will hand the keys to Josh Carr next season.

"With smile and with a bit of opportunity and freedom, to encourage our players to enjoy playing footy and make sure I'm there leading the way as best I possibly can for them," Hinkley said of his plans.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

The long-time mentor was already delivering on his promise during the match, at one stage comically flashing a smile to the broadcast camera after pushing a teeth and gum lolly into his mouth.

"I look forward to them having a really strong seven weeks of football and knocking a few teams off," he said.

"Put them (the top teams) under some pressure. And, you know, let them know that when they play Port, you have to bring your best like Brisbane did tonight."

He said Gold Coast recruit Jack Lukosius's return from a long-term knee injury on Saturday showed the potential of the side's forward line.

"We'll play really hard to the end of the year, whenever the end of the year is," the coach said.

"But it looks like to me that 14, 15 wins is what you need to get in (to finals) anyhow.

"We showed tonight the glimpses, to those people who have been fairly critical of us during the year.

"With Lukosius back, a few things in our favour .... our last five games of football ... (the team's) got a bright future."