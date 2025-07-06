Open Extended Reactions

Ross Lyon sees shades of Andrew McLeod in Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera as he plots to turn St Kilda's out-of-contract playmaker into one of the greats.

Arguably the AFL's hottest property, Wanganeen-Milera showcased his immense talent in the Saints' 20-point defeat to Hawthorn on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old tallied a career-best 43 disposals and had 1004 metres gained despite the efforts of a series of Hawks stoppers who went to him.

The blistering display came amid reports St Kilda are growing in confidence the silky South Australian will stay at Moorabbin despite strong interest from his home state.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is having a phenomenal season for the Saints. Photo by Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Lyon refused to buy into that speculation, but was happy to divulge his plans for Wanganeen-Milera in the event he does sign a new deal with the Saints.

"We know what we're building," Lyon said.

"Andrew McLeod was used half-back, midfield, forward when he won his Norm Smith (medals).

"(Adelaide coach Malcolm) Blight moved him through the lines, right?

"We know he (Wanganeen-Milera) has got half-back, we know he's got mid, and I think he can do a bit of forward stuff.

"So yeah, we've got a long-term plan that he becomes great, rather than just a great half-back.

"But there will be moments and times over a period of time."

St Kilda attempted to use Wanganeen-Milera through the midfield earlier in his 79-game career but found his body wasn't yet conditioned to the workload.

His latest performance, which Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said gave him "nightmares", suggests more time away from his customary half-back role is imminent.

Wanganeen-Milera's 43 touches included 15 in the final term when he was unleashed through the middle.

"They went to him to try to shut him down but he really worked for the team and helped free up people and helped us, and he still got it," Lyon said.

"Then we injected him in the midfield and I thought he was electric in the midfield in the last quarter."

St Kilda have reportedly offered Wanganeen-Milera a deal worth at least $1.2 million a season, which includes options to stay for up to eight years.

Asked if he was confident Wanganeen-Milera will stay, Lyon gave nothing away.

"I dunno, I dunno," he said. "Noted though, noted."

Mitchell, while pleased with Hawthorn's win, conceded he had no way of stopping Wanganeen-Milera at Marvel Stadium.

"I knew he was a really good player, but we tagged him with three or four different players in three or four different positions and he was just too good," Mitchell said.

"Whether he was winning it contested or uncontested, he's just a star."