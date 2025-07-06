Swans upset Freo in SCG thriller

Open Extended Reactions

Sydney have maintained their faint finals hopes and kept Fremantle out of the top eight with a hard-earned 11-point win at the SCG.

The Swans twice held a 20-point lead in the third quarter before the Dockers clawed back to within one point in the last term.

But despite having plenty of ball in their offensive half, the visitors couldn't muster another major, with goals to Will Hayward and Hayden McLean securing Sydney a 14.10 (94) to 12.11 (83) victory.

The result snapped Fremantle's six-match winning streak and dropped them out of the eight.

Sydney rose to 10th, but are still three wins out of the eight with seven rounds remaining.

Jake Lloyd celebrates a goal for the Swans. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

It was the first upset of a round in which the top nine faced the bottom nine.

McLean kicked three goals, with Joel Amartey, Jake Lloyd and James Jordon bagging two each.

Jordon held Caleb Serong to just four touches in the first half and 11 for the game.

Fremantle forward Shai Bolton, playing his 150th AFL game, didn't touch the ball until late in the second quarter but racked up 10 possessions in the third.

Luke Jackson and Josh Treacy both kicked two goals for Fremantle.

After all the criticism of the SCG surface at the Paddington End over the past week there were no issues on a dry sunny Sydney day.

Dockers forward Jye Amiss ended his career-long drought of three games without a goal but recorded behinds with two other shots.

Sydney suffered a blow with forward Tom Papley replaced at halftime after suffering a hamstring injury.

It was just Sydney's third home win in eight games.