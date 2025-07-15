With reports suggesting the AFL is exploring a mid-season tournament, the Red Time crew discuss whether players would truly buy in into the concept. (2:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Round 19 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a clash between Essendon and GWS at Marvel Stadium, before the Lions host the Bulldogs in a Friday night blockbuster.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JULY 17

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Unfortunately for the Bombers, it just goes from bad to worse on the injury front, with Will Setterfield (foot) and Nic Martin (ACL) both set to miss the remainder of the 2025 season. Nate Caddy also won't suit up this week due to groin soreness. For the Giants, Stephen Coniglio has now played two consecutive games in the VFL has he looks to build up his match fitness and key back Sam Taylor is progressing well from a toe injury, but the duo are no guarantees to return this week. Coach Adam Kingsley has confirmed however that Jesse Hogan will be managed.

ESPN tip: Giants by 40 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $8.00, Giants $1.08

FRIDAY, JULY 18

Gabba, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Intrigue surrounds Bulldogs selection and whether Luke Beveridge elects to go with another tall defender for aerial support, with Liam Jones, Buku Khamis, and Jedd Busslinger all waiting in the wings. Meanwhile, Brisbane will be forced into one change after an Achilles injury to Noah Answerth. Keidean Coleman returned via the VFL last week and could be in line to return, with Tom Doedee also putting his case forward in the reserves.

ESPN tip: Lions by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.56, Dogs $2.45

SATURDAY, JULY 19

UTAS Stadium, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Port Adelaide star fractured his foot in Round 18 and could miss the rest of the season if surgery is required, while skipper Connor Rozee suffered a fracture in his hands and will be a test to face the Hawks this week. Sam Mitchell's side could receive a boos, with key forward Mitch Lewis booting another five goals for Box Hill, taking his VFL tally to 10 majors in three games since making his long-awaited return from a knee injury.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 34 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.18, Power $4.80

SCG, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: North ruckman Tristan Xerri has been handed a three-week ban for striking Melbourne's Tom Sparrow, in what could be a cruel blow for the All-Australian contender, but the club will be hoping midfield duo Luke Davies-Uniacke and George Wardlaw will be available as they exit concussion protocols. Dane Rampe will be a test this week after recovering from a calf injury, but Dean Cox's side will be without fellow defender Tom McCartin (concussion).

ESPN tip: Swans by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.10, Roos $7.00

MCG, 7:35 pm [AEST]

Team news: Jack Silvagni (groin), Adam Saad (concussion), and Harry McKay (knee) are all chances to return for the Blues this week. Harrison Petty could return as he exits concussion protocols, but Tom Sparrow will miss at least one match for the same reason after copping a high hit against the Kangas.

ESPN tip: Blues by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $2.45, Dees $1.56

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Noah Balta will miss again due to curfew, but Steely Green (three goals) and Jacob Blight (25 disposals and 16 marks) impressed for the Tigers in the VFL. For the Eagles, Liam Ryan was subbed out of last week's clash with Port due to soreness, but it's unclear if he'll need a week off.

ESPN tip: Eagles by 4 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $1.77, Tigers $2.05

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

SUNDAY, JULY 20

GMHBA Stadium, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: There are no obvious changes for the Cats this week, but Ted Clohesy (31 disposals and 10 tackles) will have his hand up after another strong outing in the VFL. It's not the case for the Saints, though, with small forward Dan Butler dislocating his elbow against the Swans. Paddy Dow (33 disposals), Darcy Wilson (33), and Arie Schoenmaker (18, 11 marks, and one goal) despite not being like-for-like changes, could be in the mix after Sandringham's VFL win.

ESPN tip: Cats by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.15, Saints $5.50

MCG, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Craig McRae will be hoping Billy Frampton (groin), Beau McCreery (hamstring), Bobby Hill (personal), and Pat Lipinski will return for the Pies this week, but they'll be without Jeremy Howe due to a groin injury. For the Dockers, Hayden Young will be pushing for selection after missing a big chunk of the season with a hamstring injury.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 12 points

Pointsbet odds: Pies $1.32, Dockers $3.40

Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Gold Coast defender Sam Collins (calf) will return for the Suns this week if he gets through training unscathed. For the Crows, Nick Murray is almost certain to play his first game since Round 7 after Jordon Butts suffered a punctured lung against the Bulldogs.

ESPN tip: Crows by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.40, Suns $3.00