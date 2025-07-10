Open Extended Reactions

AFL premiership defender Noah Answerth is set to miss the rest of the Brisbane Lions' flag defence with a suspected ruptured Achilles.

Answerth fell in a heap after attempting to push off his left leg during the second quarter of the Lions' 15.13 (103) to 9.12 (66) win over Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old was helped off the field by trainers, leaving club officials immediately fearing the worst.

"It's a bad injury. I think he's ruptured his Achilles," Brisbane coach Chris Fagan said.

"I'm no medical expert, but I think they're sort of about a nine-month recovery from surgery.

"It's such a pity because he was playing very well, a terrific game."

Noah Answerth suffered an Achilles injury in the win over Carlton. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Answerth previously missed the back half of 2020 and entire 2021 season with persistent groin issues, but was a regular in the 2024 premiership side.

He had featured in every game this year for the second-placed Lions, who looked primed for another flag push.

Fagan described Answerth as one of the more popular members of the Lions' team.

"He's the ultimate team player and we're all very disappointed for him," Fagan said.

"He was a really important part of our premiership team last year and he's just one of those blokes who will do anything for you.

"So we'll all be a bit flat about that. We'll have to move on of course, because that's footy and these things happen.

"But Noah's just one of those blokes who's a little bit unlucky with injury."

Answerth joins fellow defender Jack Payne and small forward Lincoln McCarthy (both knee) on the long-term injury list.