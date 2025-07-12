Thilthorpe kicks six as Crows score key win over Bulldogs

Open Extended Reactions

Riley Thilthorpe's career-best six goals have spearheaded a crucial 11-point AFL win for Adelaide over the Western Bulldogs.

The 16.13 (109) to 15.8 (98) win on Saturday at Marvel Stadium consolidated the Crows' top-four berth with six rounds left and leaves the Bulldogs in danger of dropping out of the AFL's top eight.

Thilthorpe, an imposing figure in the Adelaide attack with his bushy beard, took nine marks.

It is Adelaide's third straight win at Marvel Stadium as they zero in on their first finals appearance since the disastrous 2017 grand final loss to Richmond.

Riley Thilthorpe had a day out against the Bulldogs. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Worryingly for the Bulldogs, all their seven losses this season have been against finals contenders, and Saturday represented a significant test that they failed.

They didn't give up, kicking five goals to two in the last term, but they fell too far behind when the Crows held a game-high lead of 32 points early in the final quarter.

Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli was mighty with a game-high 37 possessions, and his counterpart Jordan Dawson also was outstanding in the midfield, while Dogs key forward Aaron Naughton kicked five goals.

The first half was a tale of key forwards - Naughton kicked all of the Bulldogs' three goals in the first term and added his fourth in the second.

Then Thilthorpe made life tough for the Bulldogs defence with four goals in the second quarter.

Adelaide defender Jordon Butts had kept Bulldogs key forward Sam Darcy goal-less, but the Crow suffered a chest injury in the second term and ended up in hospital for tests.

The Crows were left a man down in the third term when Brayden Cook, recalled for this game, had a clash of heads with Rory Lobb as they went for the ball.

Cook immediately left the game with concussion, but Lobb was able to continue.

There was no love lost between Naughton and his opponent, combative Irishman Mark Keane.

When Naughton kicked his fifth from a free kick off the ball in the third term, he immediately went over to Keane, which sparked a melee.

The Crows slowly pulled clear of the Bulldogs, leading by 19 at the main break, then 27 points at the final change.